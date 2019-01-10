Fans didn’t see that one coming! Years after Zoey 101 ended following Jamie Lynn Spears‘ headline-making pregnancy at age 16, the former actress claimed that actually wasn’t the reason she left the hit Nickelodeon series.

“Are you ready? 14 years later…still a jam… ,” Spears, 27, captioned an Instagram post on Wednesday, January 9, that showed a clip of the show’s opening theme. She added the hashtags, “#itdidNOTendbecauseofpregnancy” and “#contractwasfinished.”

Followers were quick to point out the big reveal in the comments section. “Oh wow you didn’t quit because you were pregnant, you waited this long to tell us,” one fan wrote, to which Spears replied, “Nope … I went home to finish high school and was going to pursue movies.”

Another asked, “Would contract have been extended if not for pregnancy?” The Louisiana native simply responded, “nope.”

Zoey 101 was a comedy series that followed Spears’ character as she navigated teenage life at her new boarding school in Malibu. The show aired for four seasons from 2005 to 2008.

When one fan told Spears they “demand a reunion,” the former child star joked, “show me the money” and added a wink-face emoji.

After the controversial pregnancy news, Spears went on to welcome her now-10-year-old daughter, Maddie, whom she shares with ex-fiancé Casey Aldridge. The All That alum later wed country singer Jamie Watson in 2014 and the two welcomed their first child together — a baby girl named Ivey — in April 2018.

“Baby Ivey Joan Watson is here,” Spears gushed in an Instagram post at the time which showed the happy couple, along with Maddie, gazing at the newborn while Spears held her in a hospital bed.

