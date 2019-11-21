



Bringing back Zoey! Jamie Lynn Spears is reuniting with Zoey 101 castmates Paul Butcher (Dustin Brooks), Sean Flynn (Chase Matthews), Kristin Herrera (Dana Cruz), Chris Massey (Michael Barret), Erin Sanders (Quinn Pensky) and Matthew Underood (Logan Reese) in an all-new version of the “Thelma Stump” sketch on Nickelodeon’s All That.

The actors got back together in Los Angeles on Thursday, November 21, for the sketch, which features the singer, 28, returning as the bodyguard from the famous 2002 skit. Thelma then attempts to stop All That cast members and Zoey 101 alum from entering the set. The sketch is set to air in early 2020.

In July, Us Weekly confirmed that there were conversations about reviving the series, which aired on Nickelodeon from 2005 to 2008. “Jamie Lynn has met with Nickelodeon about a possible revival, but the talks have been very preliminary and nothing is set in stone,” a source said at the time.

That same month, the cast came together for a family dinner, but Spears was filming her new Netflix series, Sweet Magnolias, in Atlanta, so she couldn’t attend.

The group, however, did send her a video. “Jamie, we miss you! We wish you could be here and we hope to see you soon,” they said before dancing to the theme song, “Follow Me,” which Spears originally performed.

Sweet Magnolias will be Spears’ first starring TV role since Zoey 101. She is set to play Noreen Fitzgibbons, a young nurse who has moved to a small town in South Carolina, determined to build a new life after making a series of bad choices. Chris Klein, Justin Bruening, Monica Potter, Brooke Elliott and Heather Headley also appear in the series.

All That airs on Nickelodeon Saturdays at 8:30 p.m. ET.