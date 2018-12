Throwback to the boob tube’s golden era! Nothing was better than spending your Friday and Saturdays with TGIF and SNICK — and ‘90s television never seemed to disappoint. Whether it was solving crimes with Ghostwriter or being spooked by tales told by The Midnight Society, TV was truly epic back in the day — which has Us feeling nostalgic.

Scroll through to relive the shows you loved growing up, but may have forgot about since.