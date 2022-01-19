Shutting it down. Britney Spears blasted her sister, Jamie Lynn Spears, in a strongly worded cease and desist letter after the pair’s recent back and forth on social media.

The 40-year-old pop star took aim at the 30-year-old Zoey 101 alum’s memoir, Things I Should Have Said, and recent sit-down interviews in the letter, which was sent through her attorney, Mathew Rosengart, asserting that she will “no longer be bullied” for her family’s benefit.

“Dear Ms. Spears: As you know, I represent your sister Britney Spears, and I write at her request concerning the above-referenced matter. We write with some hesitation because the last thing Britney wants is to bring more attention to your ill-timed book and its misleading or outrageous claims about her,” the letter reads. “Although Britney has not read and does not intend to read your book, she and millions of her fans were shocked to see how you have exploited her for monetary gain. She will not tolerate it, nor should she.”

The lengthy statement goes on to describe the “abuse and wrongdoing” that Britney experienced throughout her 13-year conservatorship, from which she was freed in November 2021. The singer’s father, Jamie Spears, was largely in control of her finances during the conservatorship, with Jodi Montgomery stepping in as the conservator of Britney’s person in 2019.

Addressing Jamie Lynn, the letter continues: “You of all people know the abuse and wrongdoing Britney had to endure during the conservatorship, after initially growing up with a ‘ruinous,’ alcoholic father. In fact, your own book reportedly states that your father ‘spent most of my life in that cycle of ruinous behavior. His bouts of drinking caused me periods of torment and sorrow.’ As I have previously stated, having endured a 13-year conservatorship that stripped her of civil rights and fundamental liberties, Britney will no longer be bullied by her father or anyone else.”

Earlier this month, the former Nickelodeon star opened up about her tense relationship with her older sister, telling Good Morning America that she has “only ever loved and supported [Britney] and done what’s right by her.” During the January 12 sit-down, Jamie Lynn went on to claim that she had offered resources to the “Toxic” songstress in order to help end her conservatorship.

Following the emotional tell-all, Britney shared her side of the story in a lengthy Twitter thread, alleging that Jamie Lynn “wants to sell a book at my expense” and “never had to work for anything.” The “I Got the Boy” songwriter, however, denied in a statement of her own that Britney’s struggles were the focus of her memoir.

Things I Should Have Said hit shelves on Tuesday, January 18, the same day Jamie Lynn shared more details of her family’s ups and downs on the “Call Her Daddy” podcast. The interview was initially slated to drop in two parts, but the Wednesday, January 19, episode has yet to be released.

The Grammy winner’s cease and desist letter criticizes the Sweet Magnolias actress for “airing false or fantastical grievances” about Britney, who was the Spears family’s “breadwinner” for several years.

“Michelle Obama famously said, ‘when they go low, we go high,’ and to Britney’s great credit, that is exactly what Britney is going to do, for the time being,” Rosengart’s letter concludes. “You recently reportedly stated that the book was ‘not about her.’ She takes you at your word and we, therefore, demand that you cease and desist from referencing Britney derogatorily during your promotional campaign. If you fail to do so or defame her, Britney will be forced to consider and take all appropriate legal action.”

As the drama between the sisters continues to make headlines, Jamie Lynn urged the “Circus” singer to communicate with her privately and put an end to their “embarrassing” feud. She previously called herself one of her sister’s biggest supporters after fans accused her of staying silent amid Britney’s fight to gain back her freedom.

“I’m so proud of her for using her voice. I’m so proud of her for requesting new counsel like I told her to do many years ago,” Jamie Lynn wrote via Instagram after the Glee alum’s June 2021 court hearing. “If ending the conservatorship or flying to Mars or whatever else she wants to do [will make her happy] — I support that, 100 percent. Because I support my sister. I love my sister. Always have, always will. As long as she’s happy. Let’s keep praying. That’s all.”