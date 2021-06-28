”I think it’s extremely clear that since the day I was born I’ve only loved and adored and supported my sister. I mean, this is my freaking big sister before any of this bulls—t,” the Zoey 101 alum, 30, said via her Instagram Story on Monday, June 28. “I don’t care if she wants to run away to the rainforest and have a zillion babies in the middle of nowhere, or if she wants to come back and dominate the world the way she has so many times before. I have nothing to gain or lose either way. This situation does not affect me because I am only her sister who is only concerned about her happiness.” The Sweet Magnolias star noted that she made a conscious choice early on to only participate in the 39-year-old “Toxic” singer’s life “as her sister” and as an aunt to Britney’s sons, Preston, 15, and Jayden, 14. “Maybe I didn’t support her the way the public would like me to with a hashtag on a public platform, but I can assure you I’ve supported my sister long before there was a hashtag,” Jamie Lynn continued as she wiped tears from her face. “And I’ll support her long after. Note that.”

The former child star shared that she knows she loves and supports Britney in her own way.

“I’m not my family. I’m my own person. I’m speaking for myself,” Jamie Lynn said. “I’m so proud of her for using her voice. I’m so proud of her for requesting new counsel like I told her to do many years ago. If ending the conservatorship or flying to Mars or whatever else she wants to do [will make her happy] — I support that, 100 percent. Because I support my sister. I love my sister. Always have, always will. As long as she’s happy. Let’s keep praying. That’s all.”

On Wednesday, June 23, Britney gave a virtual court statement where she petitioned Judge Brenda Penny to end her conservatorship. For the past 13 years, the “Circus” songstress has been unable to make major personal or financial decisions without the approval of her father, Jamie Spears.

“I didn’t know I could petition the conservatorship to end. I honestly didn’t know that,” the Grammy winner told the court. “It’s demoralizing what I’ve been through. I’ve never said it openly; I never thought anyone would believe me. I’m not lying. I just want my life back. It’s been 13 years and it’s been enough. I want to be able to be heard.”

While addressing the hearing on Monday, Jamie Lynn noted that the only reason she hasn’t commented on her older sister’s conservatorship in the past was because she wanted to give the Crossroads actress space to speak for herself.

“Now that she’s very clearly spoken and said what she needed to say, I feel like I can follow her lead and say what I feel I need to say,” the Nickelodeon alum added.

This story is developing.

