Exhibit A. Jamie Lynn Spears fired back at allegations that she never tried to help Britney Spears amid her conservatorship battle.

The Sweet Magnolias star, 30, laid out her case during part two of her “Call Her Daddy” podcast interview, which was released on Thursday, January 20. She went in-depth about the resources she offered the pop star, 40, and the backlash she has received from fans who do not believe Jamie Lynn attempted to assist her sibling.

The episode included a follow-up segment, which was recorded on Tuesday, January 18, amid Britney and Jamie Lynn’s social media war. The Zoey 101 alum drew the Grammy winner’s ire while doing press for her book, Things I Should Have Said.

“Jamie Lynn … congrats babe! You’ve stooped to a whole new level of LOW,” Britney wrote via Twitter on Saturday, January 15. “So please please stop with these crazy lies for the Hollywood books!!! NOW and only NOW do I know only a scum person would make up such things about someone.”

Britney’s team sent a cease and desist letter to Jamie Lynn after part one of her “Call Her Daddy” interview dropped on Tuesday, alleging that the Netflix star’s book “exploited her for monetary gain.” The actress’ lawyer responded with a letter claiming that Britney failed “to specify any legal wrongdoing whatsoever” regarding Jamie Lynn’s memoir.

Amid the highly publicized drama, Jamie Lynn stood by her decision to speak out about her sister.

“There’s two separate things here — there’s the relationship I have with me and my sister, and there’s this other part where I have the right to defend my name and defend my family to protect my family,” she said during part two of her “Call Her Daddy” interview. “Those can be separate where I’m saying, like, ‘Y’all don’t know what the hell you’re talking about. Here are the facts, and you want the truth? Here’s the truth.’ And then the separate side is that this is my sister who I know and I love, and when every headline’s gone away and everything else is done, I’m still gonna be her sister. It doesn’t matter. And people need to stop inserting themselves into our situation and egging it on and encouraging it.”

Jamie Lynn went on to express her hope for unity. “You should be encouraging healing and [wanting] something to really be fixed here because it’s very clear that there are people in pain in this situation. It’s apparent that it’s not a healthy thing for anyone, yet we’re egging it on because we love the s–tshow,” she said. “It has to stop because it’s not funny. This is my life. These are people I love. And look what’s happened to my family when all these people have inserted themselves — this one’s got a lawyer, that one’s got a lawyer, this one’s got a friend, this one’s got an agent. We need to separate it all and just be a family again or else we’re just gonna end up back where we started, and that’s not what we want.”

As for her relationship with Britney moving forward, Jamie Lynn vowed to continue supporting the “Circus” singer, though she has not heard from her. “This is my blood. I’m going to choose her over you every single time,” she declared. “I’ve sat silently and I’ve allowed all this crap to happen, but I’m done.”

