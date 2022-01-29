Adding fuel to the fire. Amid Britney Spears and sister Jamie Lynn Spears’ latest social media drama, the Grammy winner has seemingly taken it up a notch.

“National best seller ???? DUH 🙄 …. the timing of your book was unbelievable Jamie Lynn … especially knowing the whole world had no clue what was really done to me !!!!” the “Circus” songstress, 40, wrote via Instagram on Friday, January 28, alongside a clip of the Real cohosts discussing the Sweet Magnolias star’s new memoir and their ongoing drama.

In the clip, Adrienne Bailon discussed her thoughts on their sibling rivalry and the importance of familial loyalty.

“If you want to clear your name, this is my thing, I’m a super family-oriented person,” the Cheetah Girls star, 38, said. “I love my sister, my sister and I are like this [tight]. Loyalty in my family is so important and loyalty in my sisterhood is so important. If you wanted to clear your name, who is it important to clear your name to? Your sister or the masses of people?”

The Louisiana native, for her part, agreed with the talk show hosts in her social media upload, adding, “My whole family including you is saying YOU DIDN’T KNOW …. Bulls—t !!! But what these women are saying here is pretty clear !!!! I’m just kinda shocked that more people like these real soul sisters aren’t telling it like it is !!!”

Britney continued: “Congrats best seller … I’m not surprised at all 👏🏼📚👎🏻 !!! The nerve of you to sell a book now and talk s—t but your f—king lying just like you lied about Alexa Nikolas !!!! I wish you would take a lie detector test so all these masses of people see you’re lying through your teeth about me !!!!”

Jamie Lynn and her Zoey 101 costar made headlines earlier this month after Nikolas, 29, claimed what her former colleague wrote about their set feud in her Things I Should Have Said autobiography was inaccurate.

“I was pretty surprised to see her lying up a storm in there,” the Mad Men alum wrote via Instagram on January 13. “She never addressed anything that she mentioned in the book to me personally because she knows everything she is saying is a total lie and I would have called her out on that. One on one. It’s sad to see someone not change after all these years. Nothing that she said in her book about me actually happened.”

The Wayside alum’s memoir, which debuted on January 18, featured passages about her on-set tensions with Nikolas alongside her memories of drama with her big sister. Britney, for her part, has continually alleged that her sister’s stories are fiction in a series of back-and-forth social media barbs.

“Jamie Lynn … congrats babe! You’ve stooped to a whole new level of LOW,” Britney tweeted on January 14, days after the Netflix actress alleged in her book that she was locked in a room with Britney, who was armed with a knife. “I’ve never been around you ever with a knife or would I ever even think to do such!!! The only knife I ever saw you with at home was cutting the biggest pieces of squash I ever saw in my life and it was way too big for me to cut.”

The “I Got the Boy” songwriter later wrote via social media that her new book, which recently became a national bestseller, was not all about the former Mouseketeer.

“Last thing I want to be doing is this, but here we are … It’s hard to see these posts, as I know the world also feels. I just wish her well,” Jamie Lynn wrote via Instagram on January 14. “Brit, I am always here, you know behind the scenes I have always been here. It’s become exhausting when conversations and texts we have in private don’t match what you post on social media. I know you’re going through a lot and I never want to diminish that, but I also can’t diminish myself.”

While the All That alum has yet to respond to her big sister’s recent claims, Britney closed out her social media post with a pointed message at Jamie Lynn.

“I wish the almighty, Lord would could come down and show this whole world that you’re lying and making money off of me !!!! You are scum, Jamie Lynn,” she wrote on Friday.