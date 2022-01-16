Processing her emotions. Days after Alexa Nikolas called out her former costar Jamie Lynn Spears over what was written about their feud, she is still emotional about what went down.

“This is what lying and bullying continues to do to others. I’ve been crying over here while taking care of my daughter and myself,” Nikolas, 29, captioned a black-and-white selfie via Instagram on Saturday, January 15. “I wanted to post this to show others that I know how it goes. One minute you are able to laugh it off and then the next moment you are crying endlessly about it. Especially as you keep getting triggered by more hurtful words revealed about you from the person who wounded you deeply as a child.”

She continued at the time: “You want to be tough. You want to be soft. You want to move on. You want to get over it. But then you are quickly reminded once again that you are human and you have feelings. Healing is never linear. Even though you pray for it to be nightly. It’s hard. Really f—king hard. Reading more cruel lies tonight really broke me down. It’s not fair. It’s not just. I’m just here processing it all. Goodnight.”

Nikolas starred alongside Spears in Nickelodeon’s Zoey 101 from 2005 to 2006, but she was written out of the kids’ comedy after the first two seasons. The actress is now a director and mother to daughter Nova, 14 months, who she shares with husband Michael Gray.

The Criminal Minds alum also shared a screenshot of a text exchange between the two former Nickelodeon stars via her Instagram Story, in which the Mississippi native, 30 had previously attempted to reconcile.

“First off, CONGRATS on your baby news — so happy for you,” the All That alum allegedly wrote in a text message dated September 2020, per Nikolas’ Story on Saturday. “I really wanted to reach out to you, because I do not want any bad energy between us, and I want to apologize for any part I may have played in anything that has hurt you in our past. I know we were both children the last time we spoke, and we weren’t capable of handling any conflict or misunderstanding the way we should. Now that we are both adults, I’m hoping we will have the chance to move past any negatively that we had, and I would love for you to be apart of some things me and the cast of Zoey are doing.”

The actresses made headlines on Thursday, January 13, after Nikolas claimed what Spears had written about their set feud in her Things I Should Have Said memoir was inaccurate.

“I was pretty surprised to see her lying up a storm in there,” Nikolas wrote via Instagram on Thursday. “I recently thought we were fine after she tried to use me in her Zoey 101 music video to make herself look better after I finally came out about what happened to me while on set/being left out once again during the reunion reboot ploy. I’m guessing the pressure from others made her address the issue. I declined her offer. Why now? But I was happy to get an apology finally. So I forgave her.”

The Mad Men alum continued at the time: “She never addressed anything that she mentioned in the book to me personally because she knows everything she is saying is a total lie and I would have called her out on that. One on one. It’s sad to see someone not change after all these years. Nothing that she said in her book about me actually happened.”

Passages from the Sweet Magnolias star’s book leaked earlier this month, in which Spears alleged that she had tension with her former costar behind the scenes. Things I Should Have Said is set to hit shelves on Tuesday, January 18.