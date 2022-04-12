So supportive! Kevin Federline congratulated Britney Spears after the singer’s shocking pregnancy reveal.

“Kevin is aware of Britney’s Instagram post,” the 44-year-old former backup dancer’s attorney, Mark Vincent Kaplan, told NBC News on Monday, April 11. “He wishes her the best for a happy, healthy pregnancy and congratulates her and [fiancé] Sam Asghari as they plan for the excitement of parenthood together.”

Earlier that same day, the Grammy winner, 40, told her social media followers that she “lost so much weight” on her recent trip to Maui only to “gain it back.”

The Princess of Pop wrote, “I thought ‘Geez … what happened to my stomach ???’ My husband said, ‘No you’re food pregnant silly 🤪 !!!’ So I got a pregnancy test … and uhhhhh well … I am having a baby 👶🏼. Four days later I got a little more food pregnant 🤰🏼🙈🙈🙈 It’s growing !!! If two are in there … I might just loose [sic] it 😬😬😬😬😬😬.”

The Crossroads star, who shares sons Sean Preston, 16, and Jayden, 15, with Federline, went on to write that she suffered from perinatal depression in the past.

“I have to say it is absolutely horrible 😔,” the Mississippi native concluded. “Women didn’t talk about it back then … some people considered it dangerous if a woman complained like that with a baby inside her … but now women talk about it every day … thank Jesus we don’t have to keep that pain a reserved proper secret 🤫 😬😬😬 … This time I will be doing yoga 🧘‍♀️ every day !!! Spreading lots of joy and love 💕 !!!”

Asghari, 28, gushed about fatherhood in a post of his own, writing that being a dad “is the most important job” he will ever tackle.

“Marriage and kids are a natural part of a strong relationship filled with love and respect,” the Iran native, who proposed to Spears in November 2021, wrote via Instagram on Monday. “Fatherhood is something i have always looked forward to and i don’t take lightly.”

Since the duo began dating in 2016, the songwriter has been vocal about her plans to conceive a child with the model.

“I want to be able to get married and have a baby,” the “Gimme More” singer said during a June 2021 court hearing, five months before her conservatorship was terminated. “I was told right now in the conservatorship, I’m not able to get married or have a baby, I have an IUD inside of myself right now so I don’t get pregnant. I wanted to take the IUD out so I could start trying to have another baby.”

In March, the dancer wrote via Instagram that she was “planning on having babies” during her and Asghari’s Polynesia vacation.

Moms Like Us tackles all your parenting questions and breaks down all the celebrity parenting news of the week.