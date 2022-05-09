It’s Britney’s wedding, bitch! Britney Spears and Sam Asghari are gearing up for their nuptials — and they’re certainly in the zone.

After meeting in October 2016 on the set of the “Toxic” singer’s “Slumber Party” music video, the pair have shared over five years of sweet moments together while also weathering all of the difficulties that came with Spears’ conservatorship.

“I want to be able to get married and have a baby,” the “Circus” songstress stated during her conservatorship court hearing in June 2021. “I was told right now in the conservatorship, I’m not able to get married or have a baby, I have an IUD inside of myself right now so I don’t get pregnant.”

The Mickey Mouse Club alum, whose conservatorship officially ended in November 2021, is now living her dream: Asghari popped the question in September 2021, and Spears announced her third pregnancy — her first with her long-term boyfriend — in April 2022. (She also shares sons Sean Preston, born in 2005, and Jayden, born in 2006, with ex-husband Kevin Federline.)

The model and the “Blackout” artist, whose brief first marriage was with childhood friend Jason Alexander, are keeping fans in the loop with both their wedding plans and Spears’ pregnancy. The couple frequently share updates about the exciting life events that are on the horizon.

Spears, for her part, showed off a glimpse of her wedding dress via Instagram in May 2022, posting a photo with her new cat sitting on her long veil. The Louisiana native previously revealed that her gown would be designed by Versace. “Donatella Versace is making my dress as we speak🤫,” she wrote via Instagram in November 2021.

As of October 2021, the pair had not set a wedding destination. “I have no idea where I want to get married,” Spears revealed via TikTok at the time. “We don’t know if we want to get married in Italy, or Greece, Australia, or New York City.” Asghari seemed to be hoping for somewhere in the U.S., as he told his fiancée that she should let fans decide, while posting a series of American flag emojis.

However, they have set a wedding date, according to the Iran native. “Our lives have been a real life fairytale,” Asghari wrote via his Instagram Story on Mother’s Day 2022. While he and Spears know the date — and therefore, must have decided on a location — he added that they are keeping it under wraps.

Keep scrolling for everything to know about Spears and Asghari’s wedding so far: