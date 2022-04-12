Fatherhood is in his future! Pregnant Britney Spears’ fiancé, Sam Asghari, has been vocal about his desire to start a family with the singer over the years.

The duo met on the set of the Grammy winner’s 2016 music video for “Slumber Party.” Five years later, the model proposed to Spears in November 2021, the same month that her 13-year conservatorship was terminated.

“I can’t f–king believe it 💍💍💍💍💍💍❣️!!!!!!” the bride-to-be captioned her Instagram reveal debuting her 4-carat ring. The sparkler was engraved with the word “Lioness.”

Asghari explained the nickname in a December 2021 Instagram post, writing, “I call you Lioness because I admire your relentless strength, I’m inspired by your beautiful heart, I celebrate your smile that lights up my world.”

Prior to their engagement, a source exclusively told Us Weekly that “Sam would love to start a family with Britney.” (The Mississippi native, for her part, previously welcomed sons Sean Preston and Jayden in 2005 and 2006, respectively, with ex-husband Kevin Federline.)

The insider explained in March 2021 that Asghari has “always dreamt of having children and thinks he would be a great father,” noting, “He’s a natural around little kids. Sam also sees marriage in his and Britney’s future when the time is right and they are able to wed without the restraints of her conservatorship and with the blessing of her family. He’s very old-fashioned in that way.”

Three months later, the Princess of Pop revealed during a court hearing that she wanted to remove her IUD in order to “start trying to have another baby” but was unable to make her own health decisions.

“I want to be able to get married and have a baby,” the songwriter said in June 2021. “I was told right now in the conservatorship, I’m not able to get married or have a baby, I have an IUD inside of myself right now so I don’t get pregnant.”

In April of the following year, the Crossroads star announced via Instagram that she is pregnant with baby No. 3.

“I got a pregnancy test … and uhhhhh well … I am having a baby 👶🏼,” the “Gimme More” singer captioned a lengthy 2022 social media upload. “It’s growing !!! If two are in there … I might just loose [sic] it 😬😬😬😬😬😬.”

