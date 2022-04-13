Britney Spears is bumping along! The pregnant singer has showed her budding belly on multiple occasions since announcing in April 2022 that she and Sam Asghari are expecting their first child together.

The Mississippi native posted a photo of a pink teacup and matching flowers via Instagram at the time, telling her followers about her recent weight gain after a trip to Hawaii with the Iran native.

“I lost so much weight to go on my Maui trip only to gain it back 🤷🏼‍♀️🤷🏼‍♀️🤷🏼‍♀️ … I thought ‘Geez … what happened to my stomach ???’ My husband said ‘No you’re food pregnant silly 🤪 !!!’ So I got a pregnancy test … and uhhhhh well … I am having a baby 👶🏼,” the Crossroads star explained. “Four days later I got a little more food pregnant 🤰🏼🙈🙈🙈 It’s growing !!! If two are in there … I might just loose [sic] it 😬😬😬😬😬😬.”

The songwriter went on to reference her past pregnancies with sons Sean Preston and Jayden, whom she welcomed in 2005 and 2006, respectively, with then-husband Kevin Federline.

“It’s hard because when I was pregnant I had perinatal depression … I have to say it is absolutely horrible 😔,” the Grammy winner concluded. “Women didn’t talk about it back then … some people considered it dangerous if a woman complained like that with a baby inside her … but now women talk about it every day … thank Jesus we don’t have to keep that pain a reserved proper secret 🤫 😬😬😬 … This time I will be doing yoga 🧘‍♀️ every day !!! Spreading lots of joy and love 💕 !!!”

The dancer’s fiancé subsequently confirmed their baby news in a post of his own. The model shared a photo of a lion pack, writing, “Marriage and kids are a natural part of a strong relationship filled with love and respect. Fatherhood is something i have always looked forward to and i don’t take lightly. It is the most important job i will ever do.”

One days after the pair’s announcements, Spears bared her stomach in multiple crop top looks via Instagram.

“So I have to model my clothes now before I really start showing 🤰🏼,” the actress captioned footage of herself sporting different outfits. “I had to do the flower 🌸 on my neck like @sarahjessicaparker … I actually do have a small belly here but at least my pants 👖 fit 😬😬😬😬😬😬 … Well barely 😅🤷🏼‍♀️ !!!”

Keep scrolling to see the “Gimme More” singer showing her baby bump photos in floral tops, heart-patterned dresses and more ahead of baby No. 3’s arrival.