Britney Spears and Sam Asghari can’t agree on when they should start expanding their family.

“Britney really ​​wants kids in the near future, but Sam isn’t so sure,” a source exclusively reveals in the new issue of Us Weekly, explaining that Asghari, 29, feels like his life is “very full right now” and he “isn’t in a rush.”

Spears, 41, and Asghari tied the knot in June 2022, seven months after the Grammy winner’s 13-year conservatorship was terminated. Spears — who shares sons Sean Preston, 17, and Jayden, 16, with ex Kevin Federline — has been vocal about being a mom again. (While under her conservatorship, Spears claimed she was forced to be on birth control despite wanting more children.)

According to the insider, the singer would like to get pregnant the “natural way if possible” and is “anxious to get started.”

“She wants to be a mom again so badly and says Sam’s breaking a promise he made when they first got together,” the insider tells Us, noting that Asghari isn’t budging on his position. “It’s hard to imagine him changing his mind anytime soon.”

Still, Asghari isn’t opposed to the idea of fatherhood as he and Spears have “discussed” having children “at great lengths.” The source says that Asghari feels like he and his wife will have a baby “when the time is right.”

The disagreement between the pair is causing problems in their marriage, according to the source. However, another insider told Us last month that despite Spears and Asghari’s ups and downs, “they love each other very much” and are “determined to make their marriage work.”

Babies certainly seem to be on Spears’ mind. On Tuesday, July 25, the “Toxic” singer shared that she thought she was pregnant again — but her symptoms were actually just a result of too much time spent in the sun.

“I will be honest I woke up this morning and thought I was pregnant because I’m so nauseous but I think it’s the sun !!!” she wrote via Instagram alongside a photo of the book The Transformational Power of Fasting. “I ran errands all day yesterday … I’m sharing this book because if we’re all under the same sun you guys have to be feeling coo coo too !!!”

In April 2022, two months before Spears and Asghari tied the knot, she announced the twosome were expecting their first child. However, she suffered a miscarriage the following month.

“It is with our deepest sadness we have to announce that we have lost our miracle baby early in the pregnancy,” the pair said in a joint Instagram statement. “This is a devastating time for any parent.”

For more on Spears and Asghari’s baby plans watch the video above and pick up the new issue of Us Weekly, on stands now.