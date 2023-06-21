One year after tying the knot, Britney Spears and Sam Asghari have faced a few hiccups in their marriage — but they aren’t giving up on their love.

“Britney and Sam have their ups and downs, but nobody can deny they love each other very much,” a source exclusively reveals in the new issue of Us Weekly.

The couple are “determined to make their marriage work” despite being the subject of split rumors, the insider says.

Sparks flew between Spears, 41, and Asghari, 29, after he appeared in the music video for her 2016 hit “Slumber Party.” Nearly five years later, the Grammy winner announced the duo’s engagement in September 2021.

The relationship milestone came two months before Spears’ 13-year conservatorship officially ended following a lengthy legal battle. Ahead of the landmark decision, legal expert Mina Sirkin exclusively told Us how the pop star’s conservatorship — which was put in place in 2008 — would impact her future with Asghari.

“If they do get married, there will be a long process of forming a prenuptial agreement first,” the Los Angeles-based attorney explained in September 2021, noting that the conservatorship wouldn’t prevent Spears from getting married “unless the judge determines she does not have the capacity to do so.”

As the “Toxic” singer fought for her freedom, Asghari was one of her most vocal supporters. The Iran native was among those who publicly celebrated Spears’ legal victory in November 2021, writing via Instagram, “History was made today. Britney is Free! ❤️.”

The twosome exchanged vows the following June in an intimate California ceremony. Spears wore a custom off-the-shoulder gown designed by Donatella Versace to walk down the aisle, accessorizing with jewels by Stephanie Gottlieb. (One month before their wedding, the couple announced that Spears experienced a pregnancy loss.)

Despite their fairy-tale nuptials, fans have frequently wondered whether Spears and Asghari’s marriage will stand the test of time. Earlier this year, the pair fueled split speculation when they were both spotted without their wedding bands — but a source assured Us at the time that the “Womanizer” artist and the Hacks alum are still going strong.

“They couldn’t be happier,” the insider exclusively revealed in March. “They have an amazing marriage and love each other deeply.”

Along with rumors about their marital status, the couple’s relationship has been plagued with accusations about Spears’ well-being. In February, the Crossroads star shut down widespread reports that her loved ones staged an intervention.

“It makes me sick to my stomach that it’s even legal for people to make up stories that I almost died … I mean at some point enough is enough !!!” she wrote via her Instagram Story at the time.

Spears argued that “there’s obviously a lot of people who don’t wish me well” — but Asghari continued to stand by her side. He asserted to Access Hollywood that his wife is “in full control of her life and will continue to make all decisions involving her care regardless of circumstances.”

for more on Spears' life post-conservatorship.