Britney Spears Is Not 'Sure' She Was That 'Present' at Sam Asghari Wedding

While reminiscing about her wedding to Sam Asghari, Britney Spears revealed she didn’t recall being that “present” at the special event.

“Wow I got married this year not sure I was honestly that PRESENT because I haven’t had real consciousness in 3 years,” the singer, 40, wrote in a lengthy since-deleted Instagram post on Wednesday, November 9, according to Page Six. “There was a lot of talking and SPEAKING at the party !!! Not for me unfortunately because when you can’t breathe your body cant relax enough to speak !!!”

Spears noted that she has since been breathing better, adding, “Its been a while for me !!! I CAN NOW … I just hope my family breathes well today !!!”

That same day, the pop star gushed about being reunited with Asghari, 28. “Here’s my husband !!! He’s been gone working !!! Supposed to be a week, but ended up being a whole month … it was really hard … he’s home now acting up … I know he’s pretty hot 🥵🥵🥵 !!!” she captioned an Instagram video of the model at the gym.

Spears’ candid confession about her nuptials comes nearly six months after she exchanged vows with Asghari. The couple tied the knot at their home with a star-studded guest list, which included Madonna, Paris Hilton, Drew Barrymore, Selena Gomez and Donatella Versace.

The pair started dating after they met on the set of her 2016 “Slumber Party” music video. “I was like, ‘He was really cute, this guy was really cute,’ so I called him,” the “Circus” performer shared in a radio interview in 2017. “He’s just a really fun, funny person.”

Asghari, for his part, recalled being worried about making the wrong first impression. “I was excited that I [would] get to meet one of the biggest artists of all time. I had butterflies,” the personal trainer, who played Spears’ love interest, said during an interview with Men’s Health in July 2018. “She said, ‘Hi, I’m Britney,’ and I said, ‘I’m sorry, what’s your name again?’ I tried to be funny. I don’t think anybody got it.”

After one year of dating, the duo made their relationship Instagram official in 2017. Us confirmed that Asghari and Spears were engaged in September 2021. “The couple made their long-standing relationship official today and are deeply touched by the support, dedication and love expressed to them,” his manager, Brandon Cohen, shared in a statement, two months before the Grammy winner’s conservatorship was terminated.

Ahead of their wedding, Asghari praised his strong connection with Spears, telling Entertainment Tonight in March, “Everything’s amazing. We’re so excited to start a new chapter, and everything’s so positive from here on out. Everything is going to be new from here on out.”