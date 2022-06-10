A wedding reception like no other! Britney Spears celebrated her nuptials to Sam Asghari by breaking out into song with A-List guests including Madonna, Paris Hilton, Selena Gomez, Donatella Versace and Drew Barrymore.

The group attempted a rendition of Madonna’s song “Vogue” on Thursday, June 9. In a video from the event, the guests are seen singing, “Fellas that were in the mood / Don’t just stand there, let’s get to it / Strike a pose, there’s nothing to it.”

Spears, 40, and Asghari, 28, were joined by their loved ones on Thursday to celebrate their milestone moment at their California home. “I am very ecstatic this day has come,” a rep for the model told Us Weekly after the ceremony. “I know he wanted this for so long. He is so caring and supportive every step of the way. I am so grateful to have Sam in my life and can’t wait for the future they will build together.”

The couple, who have been dating since 2016, both wore Versace with the bride in a custom off-the-shoulder gown while the groom donned a classic tuxedo. Spears and Asghari had their wedding officiated by Reverend Clint Hufft, who also married Hilton, 41, and Carter Reum late last year.

Throughout the night, the “Toxic” singer changed into a black Versace mini dress, followed by a two-tone outfit before ending the night in a red minidress. Her jewels for the big day were designed by Stephanie Gottlieb and retailed for a total of $570,000.

The Crossroads star did not have any family in attendance. Her siblings, Bryan Spears and Jamie Lynn Spears, were notably missing and so were her parents, Lynne and Jamie Spears. Britney’s sons, Sean Preston, 16, and Jayden, 15, whom she shares with ex-husband Kevin Federline, also did not make it to the event.

”Although the boys will not be in attendance, Kevin and the boys are happy for Britney and wish her and Sam all the best going forward,” Federline’s attorney, Mark Vincent Kaplan, told TMZ on Thursday.

The actor’s sister Fay Asghari took to social media to post a sweet message for the happy couple. “What an unforgettable night 🕊Congratulations Sam & Britney 🤍,” she wrote via Instagram alongside photos from the wedding on Friday, June 10.

