Sam Asghari wasn’t the only one lucky enough to kiss the bride! Madonna shared a special moment with Britney Spears at her Thursday, June 9, wedding.

The two musicians kissed at the reception at Spears and Asghari’s home, paying tribute to their iconic smooch at the 2003 MTV Video Music Awards. The “Slave 4 U” songstress, 40, had changed into a red Versace mini dress with fringe for the bash while Madonna, 63, sported a colorful, flowy gown.

Back in 2003, Spears took the stage with Madonna and Christina Aguilera to perform a medley of “Like a Virgin,” “Hollywood” and “Work It.” While the “Vogue” singer kissed both former Musketeers, the cameras cut to the crowd’s stunned reactions — most noticeably Spears’ ex-boyfriend Justin Timberlake’s face — when Madonna smooched Aguilera.

“It was weird,” Aguilera admitted to Andy Cohen on the radio in 2018. “They cut away to get Justin’s reaction. It was a cheap shot. I saw the newspaper the next day and I was like, ‘Oh, well, I guess I got left out of that one.’”

While the “Beautiful” singer wasn’t part of Spears and Asghari’s big day, Madonna wasn’t the only A-lister there. Selena Gomez, Drew Barrymore, Paris Hilton and Carter Reum, Kathy Hilton, Maria Menounos, Will.i.am and Donatella Versace — who designed Spears’ custom wedding dress — were among the 100 guests.

Us Weekly previously confirmed that the brief ceremony took place at the couple’s Thousand Oaks house in Los Angeles.

“I am very ecstatic this day has come. I know he wanted this for so long,” Asghari’s manager told Us on Thursday after the vows were exchanged. “He is so caring and supportive every step of the way. I am so grateful to have Sam in my life and can’t wait for the future they will build together.”

Spears and Asghari, who got engaged in September 2021, have been together for more than five years after meeting on the set of her “Slumber Party” music video in 2016.

While the nuptials included Spears dancing with Gomez and Madonna to “Toxic” — and the bride joining Hilton for a rendition of “Stars Are Blind” — the Crossroads alum’s estranged family was not in attendance. Her ex-husband Kevin Federline’s attorney, Mark Vincent Kaplan, previously confirmed that Spears’ sons wouldn’t be part of the wedding, but supported their mother and new stepfather.

”Although the boys will not be in attendance, Kevin and the boys are happy for Britney and wish her and Sam all the best going forward,” Kaplan told TMZ.

