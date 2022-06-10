An intimate affair. Britney Spears‘ family was not in attendance when she married Sam Asghari on Thursday, June 9, Us Weekly can confirm.

Spears, 40, and the Iran native, 28, did not have any of the Louisiana native’s family members serve as witnesses on their special day, including her two sons — Sean Preston, 16, and Jayden, 15, whom she shares with ex-husband Kevin Federline or her parents, Lynne and Jamie Spears.

Federline’s attorney, Mark Vincent Kaplan, told TMZ on Thursday: ”Although the boys will not be in attendance, Kevin and the boys are happy for Britney and wish her and Sam all the best going forward.”

The Crossroads star’s siblings, Bryan Spears and Jamie Lynn Spears, were also notably missing from the event.

While the pop star’s family was absent, she invited several famous faces to round out the 100 guests. The newlyweds, who exchanged vows on Thursday at 8:30 p.m. PT, were surrounded by the likes of Paris Hilton, Selena Gomez and Donatella Versace — who designed the bride’s custom wedding gown.

After a brief 10-minute ceremony, the guests celebrated the newlyweds’ love and danced the night away. The insider adds that the Only Murders in the Building star, 29, danced to Spears’ “Toxic” track alongside the blushing bride and Madonna. Later in the evening, Spears joined the Simple Life alum, 40, on stage to duet Hilton’s “Stars Are Blind” single.

Her immediate family’s absences from the Thursday festivities follow heightened tension amid the aftermath of her controversial 13-year conservatorship, which was overseen by her 69-year-old father. A judge terminated the conservatorship in November 2021.

“Britney can’t wait to get married and truly start her life,” a source exclusively told Us Weekly in December 2021, three months after Asghari popped the question. “As of now, there will be none of her family who is invited to wedding.”

The “…Baby One More Time” artist has repeatedly slammed her parents and Jamie Lynn, 31, both before and after she was granted her freedom. While testifying in court during her conservatorship case, Britney claimed that her father abused his power over her, stole millions of her hard-earned dollars, forced her to go on specific medication against her will, made her take birth control and more. She has also called out her sister and 67-year-old mother countless times over the past several months — from sending a cease and desist to Jamie Lynn about her memoir, Things I Should Have Said, and writing a blatant “f—k you” to Lynne via social media.

Drama aside, Asghari has always been there for his now-wife. The pair, who met in 2016 on the set of Britney’s “Slumber Party” music video, announced before their wedding that Britney was pregnant with their first child together. However, she suffered a miscarriage in May.

Back in 2018, the actor revealed one of the things he loved most about the “If U Seek Amy” songstress telling Men’s Health, “She motivates me more than anyone. It’s crazy how I can be humbled by a person like her. I’m always going to support her. She is another blessing that happened to me.”

Keep scrolling to see all the couple’s loved ones who attended their wedding: