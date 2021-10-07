Sean Preston and Jayden, is that you? Britney Spears’ sons made a rare Instagram appearance on Tuesday, October 5, and looked all grown up.

The Grammy winner’s ex-husband Kevin Federline’s friend Eddie Morales posed with the teenagers, writing, “During times of grief knowing u have #family really feels worth living .. talk about seeing my nephews when they were pods smaller then [sic] my hands now look at #life how beautiful gods work is … love you bro @federlineforreal. … NOW THE WORLD WILL SEE HOW MUCH OF A GREAT #DAD HE HAS BEEN!”

In the social media slideshow, the Movision Entertainment CO stood between Sean Preston, 16, and Jayden, 15. Spears’ eldest rocked a black sweater and Made Extreme pants, while his younger brother sported a black hoodie and matching jeans.

In one slide, Jayden showed off his piano skills and Morales tagged a couple of his friends in the caption to “train” the teen further.

Spears last shared a new photo of her sons in March, telling her Instagram followers that they were “so big.”

The Princess of Pop wrote, “I know … I know … it’s very hard for any mama especially a mama with boys seeing them grow up so fast !!!! Talk about enough to make you go to your knees … GEEZ !!!!”

Last month, the “Baby One More Time” singer celebrated her boys’ back-to-back birthdays with a joint social media tribute featuring a graphic about the “love between a mother and son.”

While the former X Factor judge noted that there was “a lot” she couldn’t share with her followers about Sean Preston and Jayden, she wrote, “My kids are very private which I love but I will tell you they are both extremely talented and I’m so incredibly blessed to have these two little men in my life!!! And if they’re reading this … which I’m pretty sure they’re not … I love you two little devils so much.”

The Crossroads star and Federline, 43, welcomed their eldest in 2005 and his brother the following year, finalizing their divorce in 2007. Federline went on to wed Victoria Prince and welcome daughters Jordan, 10, and Peyton, 7.

Spears, for her part, has moved on with Sam Asghari, getting engaged in September. The 27-year-old Iran native’s proposal came one week after Jamie Spears filed court documents to leave his daughter’s conservatorship team.

The Louisiana native, 69, was suspended as conservator of Britney’s estate during a September 29 hearing.