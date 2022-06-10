Britney Spears is a bride! The singer wore a custom Versace design for her wedding to her longtime partner Sam Asghari.

On Thursday, June 9, the Grammy-award winner, 40, hosted their ceremony at her home in Los Angeles, wearing a custom gown by Donatella Versace. The singer then changed into a black Versace mini dress, a two-toned ensemble and later a red mini dress, a source tells Us Weekly. The groom also wore Versace.

Donatella, 67, who attended the nuptials, told Access Hollywood on her way into the wedding that she couldn’t be more excited for the pair.

“I wish them the best,” the designer gushed. “They’re amazing together, I’m so happy for them.”

Spears accessorized with custom jewels from Stephanie Gottlieb, wearing over 60 carats of diamonds, retailing for a total of $600,000, the insider tells Us. Her look included the Stephanie Gottlieb Round Diamond and Pear Shape Drop earrings, Pear Shape Diamond Tennis Necklace and Oval Diamond Tennis Bracelet.

The couple also donned custom wedding bands from the designer, with the “…Baby One More Time” singer choosing a stack of two bands to match her brilliant, 4-carat round diamond engagement ring from Forever Diamonds: one Stephanie Gottlieb Classic Round Diamond Eternity Band in a shared prong setting with diamonds all around and a second Stephanie Gottlieb Marquise Diamond Band set east west in a Bezel Eternity Band. Both bands were created in platinum and feature diamonds just under 2 carats total weight per band.

Asghari, for his part, selected two platinum bands: one Stephanie Gottlieb Step Edge Comfort Fit 5mm Band and one Beveled Comfort Fit 5mm Band.

Gottlieb, who is known for her elegant designs and expertise in the most out-of-this-world diamonds, personally designed Britney’s look for the big day, curating it to go perfectly with the dancer’s glamorous ensemble.

“We knew that Britney’s dress had a classic silhouette with an open neckline, so we designed timeless pieces that would compliment the style, including a tennis necklace, bracelet and statement drop earrings,” the designer revealed. “These three classic styles all worked seamlessly together, while standing out individually to create a special wedding-worthy look. We collaboratively selected the pieces that felt most natural to Britney and that best complimented the dress.”

The singer’s glam was done by Charlotte Tilbury. Exact details of the groom’s outfit have not been revealed.

The songwriter later gave fans a glimpse at the dress in May, posting a photo of her cat Wendy sitting on her veil. “Introducing Wendy !!! And yes, this is the veil to my wedding dress !!!!”

Spears’ relationship with Versace goes way back. The “Circus” singer leaned on the luxury label for a plethora of red carpet moments in the early 2000s. Her most notable Versace look came in 2002 when she sported the multicolored sparkly design at the brand’s show during Milan Fashion Week that year. Spears looked back at the look, sharing a photo from the moment on Instagram last year. Donatella, the sister of late founder Gianni Versace, reposted the image, writing: “I love that @britneyspears posted her favourite 2000s looks!! This flashback is from when she came to my show in 2002, looking glamorous in Versace. I’ll never forget when you came and stayed with me Britney, you were and will always be magical!!!!”

In March, Spears posted a slideshow of photos of Donatella at her house. “Look who came to visit … these 2 bad b—– are up to no good,” she captioned the image, which shows her posing with the designer and her then-fiancé Asghari.

The couple started dating after they met on the set of her 2016 “Slumber Party” music video. The pop star made their relationship Instagram official in 2017 after one year of dating. In September 2021, Us confirmed that Asghari and Spears were engaged.

In a June 1 interview with GQ, the fitness trainer opened up about designing the singer’s engagement ring. “I figured with her taste, she wouldn’t want something super big and super celebrity … Celebrities get that million-dollar ring. And usually, it’s free because it’s for promotion, but I want it to represent something. I want it to come from my heart.”

The Can You Keep a Secret star said he decided to “go to someone that wasn’t a big jeweler.” When he found the right company to partner with, Asghari told GQ that he “designed a really beautiful ring. It’s a princess cut, for a real life princess.”