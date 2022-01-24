Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Every now and then, a new beauty product comes out that generates all the buzz. The latest cosmetics craze is Charlotte Tilbury’s Hollywood Flawless Filter, a multipurpose primer, highlighter and foundation that gives you the perfect dewy glow. And just like its name, this must-have product has made a huge splash in Hollywood — Zendaya, Mandy Moore and Cindy Crawford are reportedly among the celebs who have used this customizable complexion booster. Another star who shines with this Flawless Filter? Adele, who has the voice and face of an angel.

According to In Style, the Grammy-winning artist said, “I’ll literally just put on that glowy thing and then I put a really nice bronze highlight pretty much all over my face. I look like I just walked off the beach.” When we first heard about this cult-favorite find, it sounded too good to be true. How could one beauty product really blur our skin like a social media filter? But Tilbury has blown us away before with her beloved brand, so we decided we needed to try this magical makeup for ourselves. And now, just like Adele, we’re hooked. Read on to learn more about the Hollywood Flawless Filter!

The Charlotte Tilbury Hollywood Flawless Filter is a cross between a primer, a highlighter and a foundation. Buildable and blendable, this versatile complexion booster will give you a radiant glow any time of year. Inspired by soft-focus tricks that blur skin like a filter, smoothing airbrush polymers create a poreless-looking creamy finish. And the formula’s glossy oil reflects light in all the right places for a luminous effect.

If you want to use as a primer, apply the Flawless Filter after moisturizing for a subtle glow. You can also blend with your foundation by mixing the products together or dab along select areas of your face if you’d like to use as a highlighter.

Since it’s the dead of winter, I’ve been looking for a product that will brighten my skin and restore my summer glow. This Charlotte Tilbury complexion booster does the trick! Once I lightly apply the primer underneath my foundation, I immediately see beautiful results. I don’t even need to add powder or concealer on top like I normally do. My skin emanates the most natural gorgeous glow. I’m officially obsessed!

Adele and I are not alone in adoring this Charlotte Tilbury Hollywood Flawless Filter Primer and Highlighter. “The product is worth every penny,” one shopper stated. “It gives your skin a very healthy, glow-from-within look.” Another reviewer reported, “Every single time I use this, people ask me what foundation I’m using or what skincare I’m using. They tell me how good my makeup looks and they say it looks very pretty and glowy.” Get ready to receive all the compliments when using this product! “Wow, this is a game changer,” one customer declared. “This stuff is worth its weight in gold. Makeup is so smooth, flawless and blended with just enough glow. Let this be the one beauty product you add into your routine.” We completely agree!

Give this Flawless Filter a shot and prepare for a major glow-up!

