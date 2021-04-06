92% of Users Say Their Skin Looks Brighter Thanks to This Gentle Toner

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

It’s no secret that our skin needs a boost after months of cold and dry weather — especially in the dullness department. The spring season always makes Us feel more energized, and we want our skin to reflect this as well! There are a variety of brightening masks out there, but for prolonged results, a toner may be a one way ticket to a glowing complexion.

If you haven’t used a toner before or want to reintroduce one into your skincare regimen, we’ve selected a product that will leave you looking naturally refreshed and radiant. REN Skincare’s bestselling Ready Steady Glow toner is the perfect pick to upgrade your current routine, and 92% of users claim that their skin has seen incredible brightening results!

This toner is made entirely with clean ingredients, which makes the formula super gentle on the skin. Shoppers are calling it a “hero product,” and note that they “constantly get compliments” on how stunning their skin looks! This toner can brighten up your complexion by gently exfoliating away dead skin cells that build up and create dullness. You can use this up to twice daily, but be sure to consult with your dermatologist if you’re at all nervous about any potential reactions. This may also help smooth out skin texture, so you’re left with an even canvas that’s primed for impeccable makeup application.

The Ready Steady Glow tonic can also help make your pores appear smaller and even out your skin tone by reducing redness and boosting its natural radiance. You’ll look like you’re shining from within!

Shoppers say that using this toner on a regular basis has completely elevated their epidermis. Some reviewers with particularly sensitive skin only apply the product around two times per week, but still score the same results as more frequent users! If you’re hoping for more noticeable effects, you can work your way up to more consistent use over time. After just one week, one reviewer claims that their dark spots are less noticeable, and that their skin’s glow is unparalleled. Are you ready to see what all the hype is about?

See it: Get the Ready Steady Glow Daily AHA Tonic with free shipping for $38, available from Ren Clean Skincare!

