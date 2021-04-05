Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

You know what sounds really nice right now? A facial. So relaxing, so rejuvenating, so…expensive. Eep! Basically the only reason we’re not booking facials left and right is because of the high cost. We want that glowing, baby-soft skin 24/7, but sadly our home routine isn’t quite cutting it.

We can’t provide you with some magic loophole that will let you get free facials for life, but what we can do is recommend an at-home product that could deliver the same types of results — plus enhance the results of the products you’re already using!

Get the Vita-C Triple Exfoliating Facial at Murad with free shipping!

This Murad product is a “triple exfoliating facial,” designed to smooth and refresh skin at every level. It features physical, chemical and enzymatic exfoliants to dissolve oil, purify pores and slough away dead skin cells for a reinvigorated, radiant complexion. It’s even been clinically proven to smooth texture as effectively as a microdermabrasion facial after just one use!

What else makes this scrub so special? It’s not your run-of-the-mill vitamin C treatment. It’s made with gold-stabilized vitamin C, which means 55% more antioxidant power than the norm for brighter, healthier results and stronger protection against environmental damage. It also has a futuristic color-changing formula. It starts off orange, but it turns white as you scrub so you know exactly when it’s time to rinse!

When tested, studies on this Vita-C scrub showed that 97% of participants saw smoother skin in two weeks, and the same amount agreed that it was a gentle treatment four weeks in. 87% also noticed brighter skin in just two weeks, among other impressive results. Reviewers are also wholly impressed so far, saying this product “delivers results immediately” and that “the glow afterwards is unbeatable.” One raved, “I was so impressed by how bright my face looked and how smooth and soft it felt immediately after my first use”!

A little goes a long way with this thick formula, and you only need to use it one to three times a week, so one tube will last you a while. Start massaging it all over your face, and only after it’s turned white should you rinse it off and pat dry. Remember to follow up with a moisturizer — and some SPF after that if the sun is out!

This exfoliating treatment can be used on normal, oily, dry or combination skin. Considering how gentle testers found it, we’d say it’s probably a win for sensitive skin too. Exfoliation is the first step to pretty much every facial, so we love that we can pretty much all get in on this!

