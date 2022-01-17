They do! Whether they went with a secret, private wedding ceremony or an all-out extravaganza, these celebrity couples all have one thing in common — they’re married.

Bachelor in Paradise star Derek Peth kicked off the new year by tying the knot on January 14. He and British model Saffron Vadher got engaged in November 2020.

“Mr. & Mrs. Peth !!! 💍👰🏽🤵🏻‍♂️14/01/2021,” the bride captioned a January 17 photo of their hands with their wedding rings via Instagram. The Bachelorette alum went for a platinum band while the model had a band encrusted in small diamonds to go alongside her sparkling engagement ring.

“I love our life together,” Peth commented. Vadher replied to her new husband, “I love you moreeee.”

The banker was previously engaged to Taylor Nolan after getting popping the question on BiP season 4. The two split in June 2018.

Peth and Vadher went public with their relationship in March 2020. They were isolating together amid the COVID-19 pandemic, and the model shared a number of TikTok videos with him in the months that followed. She even announced their wedding on January 15 with a TikTok video.

The clip showed their hands with their rings before the video showed the model grabbing her new husband’s face. “Officially Mrs. Peth!!!” the excited newlywed captioned the clip.

Peth wasn’t the only BiP alum to tie the knot in January. One day later, Jordan Kimball, who appeared in the third season of the tropical reality show, married Christina Creedon in a Houston, Texas, ceremony.

The couple, who announced their relationship on social media in November 2019, shared photos from their big day on social media. The elementary school teacher wore a long-sleeved gown and Kimball looked happy while filling the champagne tower. The bride and groom’s first dance was to “When You Say Nothing At All” by Alison Krauss.

The ceremony included traditional vows, with the pair exchanging letters an hour before they walked down the aisle. “I chuckled, I cried, I smirked,” Kimball exclusively told Us Weekly of his now-wife’s note.

Creedon agreed: “It was so hard not to cry the entire time, just from pure joy.”

The groom revealed he was overcome with emotion when he saw her walking down the aisle. “Seeing her for the first time — we didn’t do a first look — and seeing her in her dress, [I started crying],” the Bachelorette alum told Us, adding that he “for sure” expected to keep his emotions in check. “Ever since that moment, I’ve realized how important she is to me. I mean, to cry in front of lifelong friends and family and everything — I’ve never loved her as much as I do today.”

The pair had been engaged for more than a year. Kimball proposed on Christmas Eve in 2020 while they were at the church she grew up attending. Her love planned the whole event, making sure cameras were there to document the day and her family was nearby to witness the happy moment.

“Even when we were sitting in church [after the proposal], I just randomly started crying, like, pure joy,” she told Us exclusively at the time. “I watch [the video] like every 30 minutes.”

