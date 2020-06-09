A new love! Bachelor in Paradise alum Derek Peth is dating model Saffron Vadher two years after his split from Taylor Nolan.

The British beauty, 23, made her relationship with the reality star, 32, TikTok official in March and has since shared multiple videos with him while quarantined together amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Vadher first shared a brief video with Peth on March 28 while participating in the “Your man still around?” challenge. She gave her followers a closer look at him on May 4 when she asked, “Would you rather kiss me for $100 or kiss the prettiest girl in the world for $700?” After some careful consideration, Peth laughed and said, “Kiss you for $800.”

Five days later, the Bachelorette alum gave the former Vogue India cover star a round of applause for getting “out of bed” after he squirted water on her. “Setting low expectations #morningroutine #stayhome #quaratinelife [sic],” she captioned the May 9 post.

Peth teased Vadher for being lazy again on May 19. After walking into her bedroom with a mug in hand, he said, “Here’s your tea. You have to come out here and drink it though. Get out of bed!”

The former ABC personality previously competed for JoJo Fletcher’s heart on season 12 of The Bachelorette in 2016. The following year, he got engaged to his Paradise season 4 costar Nolan, 26, but they called it quits in June 2018. He later romanced Demi Burnett on season 6 of the summer reality series.

Prior to dating Vadher, Peth told Us Weekly exclusively that he had considered trying to find love on Paradise a third time but ultimately decided against it.

“I’m not making an official statement, but right now, I don’t see me doing another show,” he told Us in September 2019. “Then again, I think I said that last time. I’m not sure.”

The fate of Bachelor in Paradise season 7 remains up in the air due to the pandemic.