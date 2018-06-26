Paradise lost. Derek Peth and Taylor Nolan have called it quits one year after meeting and getting engaged on Bachelor in Paradise season 4.

“It is with much sadness that we have decided to end our engagement. We put everything we could into our relationship and are heartbroken to go forward separately, but we know this is the best decision for the both of us,” the pair said in a statement to Us Weekly on Tuesday, June 26. “We will still be present in each other’s lives with support, admiration and respect for each other.”

Peth first competed for JoJo Fletcher’s heart on season 12 of The Bachelorette in 2016. Nolan, for her part, appeared on season 21 of The Bachelor in 2017, hoping to impress Nick Viall. After failing to find love on their respective seasons, the duo hit it off almost immediately while filming Bachelor in Paradise in June 2017. Peth waited until the reunion show, which aired in September 2017, to propose and Nolan happily accepted.

While the pair have gushed about one another and documented their relationship on social media in the past, they have both stopped sharing photos with each other in recent months. Nolan last posted a photo kissing the commercial banker on a red carpet in May, while Peth shared a selfie with his now-ex in April

Distance may have also played a factor in their split, as Peth lives in New York City and Nolan residents in Seattle.

News of Peth and Nolan’s breakup comes the same day that ABC announced the cast of Bachelor in Paradise season 5. The summer spinoff returns to ABC on Tuesday, August 7, at 8 p.m. ET.

E! News was first to report the news of Peth and Nolan’s split.

