



Third time’s a charm? Derek Peth isn’t ruling out a return to Mexico for another season of Bachelor in Paradise.

“I’m not making an official statement, but right now, I don’t see me doing another show. Then again, I think I said that last time. I’m not sure,” the 31-year-old told Us Weekly exclusively at the Bachelor Podcast Suite at the iHeartRadio Festival in Las Vegas earlier this month.

Derek, who first competed for JoJo Fletcher’s heart on season 12 of The Bachelorette in 2016, met his former fiancée, Taylor Nolan, during season 4 of the ABC dating spinoff. The twosome announced their split in June 2018 after a year together.

“It is with much sadness that we have decided to end our engagement. We put everything we could into our relationship and are heartbroken to go forward separately, but we know this is the best decision for the both of us,” the pair said in a statement to Us at the time. “We will still be present in each other’s lives with support, admiration and respect for each other.”

Derek returned to the beach for season 6 earlier this year. While he immediately hit it off with Demi Burnett, their relationship came to an end when her girlfriend, Kristian Haggerty, arrived in Paradise. (Demi and Kristian ultimately got engaged during the finale, which aired on September 10.)

“I’m friends with both Demi and Kristian individually, on our own. We went through a crazy thing together but they’re both amazing human beings,” Derek told Us. “So, honestly I’m almost closer with Kristian now than I am with Demi. It’s such a weird twist, but she is a super amazing person.”

The commercial banker then pursued a relationship with Tayshia Adams. The phlebotomist, however, opted to date John Paul Jones.

“This season was super tough for me. I think what I’ve come to learn is that you can’t make anyone else feel a certain way, just because you do,” Derek explained to Us. “I’m not sure that this season taught me but I’m really blessed to know that I understand that now. I’ve personally thrown myself back into work and not really dated much since the season ended. But I feel ready to date again. Over time I’ve learned to accept rejection as a part of this franchise, and just life. It’s not something against me, it’s just part of life.”

Bachelor in Paradise is expected to ABC for season 7 during the summer of 2020.

Reporting by Erica Grimaldo

For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on Youtube!