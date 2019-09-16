



Derek Peth and John Paul Jones don’t have any regrets regarding their Bachelor in Paradise feud, but both men can admit the climax shouldn’t have gone down at Chris Randone and Krystal Nielson’s wedding.

“I don’t, I don’t have any regrets regarding that. I wish it wouldn’t have happened at all. I didn’t expect anything to happen there,” Derek, 32, told Us Weekly exclusively at the season 6 reunion taping. “As you watch it, I thought he was gonna come and sit down with me and we’re going to have like a nice positive chat with each other actually, so it came out of nowhere and I was very confused as to what was happening at first.”

The “Betchelor” podcast host added that he really likes Chris and Krystal, who tied the knot on the August 27 episode.

“I know they’ve had a tough time with some of the response in their backstory. And it was like the opportunity to have some really beautiful moments and it hurts me to be a part of that. I know I couldn’t control that,” Derek explained to Us. “You can’t control when someone snaps. But, you know, I wish I wasn’t a part of that. I’ve told them that.”

JPJ, for his part, agreed it was bad timing.

“I don’t regret it. It’s unfortunate what unfolded, but you know, I had to say what I had to say,” the 24-year-old told Us at the taping. “I didn’t say anything false. Again, it’s just kind of a bummer that Tayshia had to be in the middle of it and that it took place on Chris and Krystal’s wedding.”

JPJ and Derek, who were both interested in Tayshia Adams, went head to head at Chris and Krystal’s wedding reception over the commercial banker’s intentions on the show. JPJ alleged that Derek took “advantage of [his fans] sexually” in the past and went to Mexico to gain more fame and followers for his podcast. (Derek denied his claims.)

After the financial analyst publicly apologized to Chris and Krystal for his actions at their nuptials, Derek slammed his post.

“After watching this past Tuesday’s [episode] of BiP and having had time to step away from it all and introspect on my actions, I do deeply regret that my behavior was disruptive and upsetting to the celebration of Chris and Krystal’s wedding reception,” JPJ wrote on September 2 via Instagram. “I extend my sincere apologies to Chris and Krystal and to their families and friends for my actions.”

Derek replied in the comments section: “Don’t insult our intelligence … you could reach out on your own instead of on Instagram. This is just an attempt to save face.”

While JPJ and Tayshia reconnected after Derek left Mexico, she broke things off with him during the September 10 episode.

The Bachelor in Paradise finale and reunion airs on ABC Tuesday, September 17, at 8 p.m. ET.

Reporting by Kayley Stumpe

