Bachelor in Paradise season 6 is slowly coming to an end, but not without a little more heartbreak.

During the final rose ceremony before overnight dates, the majority of roses were handed out as expected, but Matt Donald was forced to make a decision between Sydney Lotuaco and Bri Barnes. The medical salesman picked the model, sending Sydney home. Haley Ferguson and Revian Chang also left empty handed.

Luke Stone, who attempted to hand out the first rose, was forced to leave after Bri declined (for the first time in Paradise history).

When it came time for the remaining duos to decide if they were ready for a fantasy quite date, Tayshia Adams shocked John Paul Jones by pulling the plug on their relationship after he said “I love you.”

“I really do cherish everything we’ve had here,” she told him. “But to hear that you’re in love with me, I want to get there, but I’m not there yet.”

Demi Burnett and Kristian Haggerty, Dylan Barbour and Hannah Godwin, Clay Harbor and Nicole Lopez-Alvar, and Chris Bukowski and Katie Morton all opted to go on the overnight dates.

According to the promo for the finale and reunion which air on ABC Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET, however, there may be even more trouble outside of Paradise.

Scroll through to for an update on every Bachelor in Paradise duo ahead of the reunion special: