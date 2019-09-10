



John Paul Jones has been part of several love affairs during Bachelor in Paradise season 6, but the contestant’s affinity for his hair might be his strongest connection.

The 24-year-old financial analyst first competed for Hannah Brown’s heart during season 15 of The Bachelorette. In a deleted scene from the show, the former pageant queen gave JPJ a mini haircut — and he let her keep a lock of his hair!

“There’s more to me than my sort of funny, playful side. Vincent Van Gogh showed a sacrifice to his greatest love by cutting his ear off and giving it to her,” he explained to Hannah in the clip shared online. “So I wanted to let you cut a piece of my hair and I wanted you to keep it and think of me.”

“You know I come from a family of cosmetologists so I might be pretty good at this,” Hannah replied before taking the scissors to his blonde locks. “You’re trusting me to do this!”

On Bachelor in Paradise, meanwhile, JPJ initially pursued a relationship with Tayshia Adams. After she encouraged him to see other people, however, he went on dates with Tahzjuan Hawkins and Haley Ferguson. While both women were interested in dating him, JPJ made it clear he only had eyes for Tayshia.

Fans will have to wait until the finale on Tuesday, September 10, to see if JPJ and Tayshia leave Mexico as a couple. Watch the video above to relive his other love story with his blonde hairdo!

Bachelor in Paradise airs on ABC Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET.

