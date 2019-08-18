Bachelor Nation devotees, listen up! As the announcement of the next Bachelor star is quickly approaching, former contestants are sharing their pick for the coveted role.

With the exception of former stars like Arie Luyendyk Jr., the Bachelor is typically selected from the prior Bachelorette’s top contenders. After season 15 concluded in July, a few names have been tossed into the mix as potential candidates for the part: Mike Johnson, Peter Weber and Tyler Cameron.

Johnson, 31, quickly became a fan favorite during Hannah Brown’s run on the spinoff show. The Texas native, who is also an Air Force vet, was eliminated by the former pageant queen in week 7.

On August 8, a source exclusively told Us Weekly that Johnson “is being seriously considered to be Bachelor, and producers have brought up his name a lot to potential contestants.”

Weber, 28, made it to Brown’s top three men before getting cut. The beloved star was a part of a headline-making season revelation, which involved the charming pilot having sex with Brown in a windmill multiple times.

“I was a little dishonest about something,” Brown told the live audience during the Bachelorette’s two-night finale. “Since it’s out there. I did say there was something Peter and I did twice. It was actually four times.”

Cameron, 26, was Brown’s runner-up. She ended her relationship with the model and chose Jed Wyatt instead. After revealing that she broke off her engagement with the musician, the Bachelor alum asked the Florida native to “go for drinks” on live TV. Cameron agreed, and was spotted leaving Brown’s place the morning after their date on August 1.

Days after his time with Brown, he was seen out with supermodel Gigi Hadid. The pair have since hung out on multiple occasions.

“If Tyler is bouncing around from girl to girl and loving the life and enjoying the limelight, which, by the way, good on him. That’s fine. If that’s what you want to do right now, I don’t blame him,” host Chris Harrison told Entertainment Tonight on August 5. “He’s probably enjoying life really, really well — but that’s not someone we’re going to want to have as our Bachelor or Bachelorette. So, it’s about sincerity. It’s about where you are in your life. And if that’s where he is in his life, then he’s not the guy for us.”

With the role of Bachelor still up for grabs, scroll down to see who Bachelor Nation wants to be the show’s next lead.