Chris-Harrison--Tyler-C.-Won't-Be-the-Next-Bachelor-After-Gigi-Hadid-Date





“If Tyler is bouncing around from girl to girl and loving the life and enjoying the limelight, which, by the way, good on him. That’s fine. If that’s what you want to do right now, I don’t blame him. He’s probably enjoying life really, really well — but that’s not someone we’re going to want to have as our Bachelor or Bachelorette,” the host told Entertainment Tonight on Monday, August 5. “So, it’s about sincerity. It’s about where you are in your life. And if that’s where he is in his life, then he’s not the guy for us.”

Cameron, 26, made headlines on Sunday, August 4, after he was spotted with the 24-year-old supermodel in New York City. The twosome, who followed each other on Instagram last month, “were laughing and having a great time with each other” inside Dumbo House in Brooklyn, an onlooker told Us Weekly.

Hours later, Hadid “looked very happy” as she left the members-only club, per the onlooker. Shortly after she exited, Cameron was seen getting into the same SUV, which drove the pair to Hadid’s home.

The date came just days after the general contractor spent the night with Hannah Brown in Los Angeles. Us broke the news that the duo, who met on season 15 of the ABC series earlier this year, had drinks on Thursday, August 1.

“He spent the night,” a source told Us. “He went to her house and stayed there and left in the morning.”

Brown, 24, broke up with Cameron during the Bachelorette finale, which aired on Tuesday, July 30. After discovering that winner Jed Wyatt, who proposed, had a girlfriend before he joined the series, however, she asked Cameron to go for a drink during the live After the Final Rose special on Tuesday.

Harrison, for his part, added that Cameron could be a good contestant on ABC’s Dancing With the Stars.

“Tyler dances. He has the whole Footloose thing!” he told ET on Monday, noting that Peter Weber and Mike Johnson are still in the running to be the next lead. “[This is] why we’re waiting [to announce who it is]. Let’s see how these guys react. Let’s see who really is sincere at the end of the day, because we do have a couple of months before we have to start production and really get into this, so we have time.”

The Bachelor will return to ABC in January 2020.

For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on Youtube!