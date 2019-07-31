Tyler Cameron is going to have no problem finding love after The Bachelorette! While he might not have walked away with an engagement to Hannah Brown, the Florida native won the hearts of many Americans during his time on the reality show.

Cameron vied for the heart of the former pageant queen on season 15 of the ABC series, and fans of the show couldn’t help but swoon over his social media photos — both professional and personal. Whether Cameron was posing with his dog or shirtless on the water, his photos garnered the attention of more than 1.5 million followers, including model Gigi Hadid.

Though Cameron lost out on the final rose to Jed Wyatt, who proposed to Brown on the season finale, he remained the fan favorite thanks to his sweet smile and positive attitude.

“That’s gonna hurt, but I’m still gonna be your biggest fan and rooting for you,” Cameron told Brown after she told him she was in love with Wyatt. “And I’m wishing you and Jed nothing but success.”

Despite accepting the proposal, the country singer was ultimately dumped by Brown after she found out that he had began filming the Bachelorette while still in a relationship with Haley Stevens. As the drama played out on the After the Final Rose special, Cameron came face-to-face with Brown for the first time since she sent him home — and their interaction was as pleasant as can be.

After the exes discussed their past relationship, the University of Alabama alum took the opportunity to ask Cameron out on a date, to which he accepted, proving once again that he is the epitome of a gentleman.

“Dear HB, What a ride… I’ll make this short and sweet. This journey with you is something that I will always cherish. I am so grateful for all the experiences that we shared together. You taught me so much about myself and pushed me to be a better man,” Cameron reflected in an Instagram post after the finale aired. “As one chapter closes, another one begins. The world is yours girl! Excited to see what you do with it. Looking forward to that drink. Forever your biggest fan, TC.”

