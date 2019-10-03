Gigi Hadid and Tyler Cameron Split After Nearly 2 Months Together





Tyler Cameron is looking for a rose again. The Bachelorette alum and Gigi Hadid have called it quits after nearly two months together, Us Weekly confirms.

“Tyler is single,” a source close to the situation tells Us. “He and Gigi Hadid are no longer together.”

The news comes two days after Cameron, 26, teased on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen that he “may be single.”

The general contractor and the model, 24, embarked on a whirlwind romance after he finished as Hannah Brown’s runner-up on the ABC reality dating series’ 15th season in July. Brown, 25, ended up choosing Jed Wyatt as her winner, but she broke off their engagement and later had an overnight date with Cameron at her Los Angeles apartment. However, their reunion was short-lived; he started dating Hadid days later.

Cameron and Hadid were spotted on several dates in New York City in early August. When they went bowling with friends, an eyewitness told Us that the couple “looked flirty the entire night and they were clearly focused on one another.” A week later, they hit up Justin Theroux’s new bar, Ray’s, before heading upstate.

A source told Us at the time that the Vogue cover star was “really into” the Florida native, though they tried to keep their relationship out of the spotlight. When Hadid attended the 2019 MTV Video Music Awards in late August, she brought along her sister, Bella Hadid, instead of Cameron. The reality star did make a low-key appearance at an afterparty later that night, though.

“Gigi brought him over to Taylor Swift’s section and they chatted,” a source told Us at the time. “Tyler and Gigi were dancing all night. He had his arms wrapped around her and was kissing the back of her neck. They were inseparable.”

Hadid took a major step in her romance with Cameron when she invited him to the Netherlands in September to attend her grandmother Ans van den Herik’s funeral. Later that month, a source told Us exclusively that Cameron found an apartment in NYC (where Hadid lives full-time) after weeks of searching.

Throughout their time together, the duo stayed mum about the status of their relationship. The budding model initially dodged questions regarding the Victoria’s Secret stunner, and once he did start to open up, he claimed that they were “just friends.”

“That’s just where we’re at. Our relationship doesn’t need to be public,” he told Entertainment Tonight on September 24. “She’s good people, she’s an amazing person and we’re just keeping it friendly.”

Hadid previously dated singer Zayn Malik on and off from November 2015 to January 2019.

For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on Youtube!