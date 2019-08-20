



Getting serious! Gigi Hadid is “really into” Tyler Cameron, a source exclusively tells Us Weekly.

The model, 24, and the former Bachelorette contestant, 26, followed each other on Instagram in July, and they’ve been spotted out and about multiple times this month. On August 4, they were seen “laughing and having a great time with each other” at Brooklyn’s Dumbo House hotspot and then headed back to her Manhattan apartment.

The following day, they “looked flirty” and “were clearly focused on one another” during an outing with her friends at New York City’s Frames Bowling Lounge, a source told Us at the time. Cameron was spotted “looking happy” as he left her building the following morning, and on August 12, he was photographed outside her building again.

The pair took their romance on the road last week as they vacationed in upstate New York, making an iced coffee run at a local Starbucks and buying wine at a rest stop in Long Lake. The vacation came as Cameron posted on Instagram about “apartment hunting” in the Big Apple.

Hadid split from Zayn Malik in January, the couple ending their relationship after more than three years of dating off and on. “Everyone around Gigi is very supportive of her moving on,” the first source tells Us. “It was not a good move for Gigi and Zayn to be around each other. It wasn’t a healthy situation for her. She’s doing a lot better.”

Cameron, meanwhile, recently went on a date with Hannah Brown, whom he dated on The Bachelorette season 15 before she broke up with him in favor of Jed Wyatt in the ABC reality show’s season finale. But after discovering details of Wyatt’s relationship with an ex, Brown reunited with Cameron.

The underwear model ended up spending the night at Brown’s place in Los Angeles. Four days later, however, Brown exclusively told Us she was single and loving it. “Single life is great,” the former beauty pageant queen said. “I’m keeping my options open. [I’m] more so focused on filling my cup as a single woman and my opportunities moving forward, and that doesn’t mean with a man.”

With reporting by Brody Brown

