Tyler Cameron and Gigi Hadid may be keeping quit on their romance, but Bachelor Nation has plenty of thoughts about the romance.

Cameron, 26, and Hadid, 24, first made headlines in July when they followed each other on Instagram while season 15 of The Bachelorette was still airing. While Hannah Brown broke things off with the general contractor during the finale, which aired on July 30, Us Weekly revealed on August 1 that Cameron and Brown spent the night together at her apartment after having drinks.

Three days later, however, Cameron was spotted with Hadid for at Dumbo House in Brooklyn on August 4. The twosome stepped out together again for a night of bowling and karaoke at Frames Bowling Lounge in New York City on August 5.

“Tyler and Gigi were laughing together and she would touch his arm while she was laughing,” an insider told Us of their bowling PDA, noting they “looked like two people on a date” during the evening. “Tyler and Gigi looked flirty the entire night and they were clearly focused on one another.”

The following week, Cameron and Hadid took their romance to Justin Theroux’s new NYC bar, Ray’s, on Tuesday, August 13.

The twosome looked cute and casual as they headed out with the supermodel’s best friend, Cully Smoller and fellow model Kendall Visser.

While Cameron and Hadid have yet to publicly comment on their relationship status, Brown quoted Ariana Grande when asked about the situation by Us earlier this month: “Thank you, next.”

The former pageant queen later asked her followers to stop comparing her to Hadid.

“I am forever so thankful for the love and support you all show me,” she wrote on August 7. ”However, supporting me doesn’t mean you have to compare me to anyone else. I want to make sure that we are all remembering to uplift other women and not tear them down. XOXO, Han.”

Scroll through to see Bachelor Nation’s reactions to the romance: