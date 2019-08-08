Hannah Brown Is Not Here For Fans Comparing Her to Gigi Hadid





Sending a message. Hannah Brown is not OK with fans comparing her to Gigi Hadid — even if the supermodel is dating her ex Tyler Cameron.

Fans of the season 15 Bachelorette, 24, flooded her Instagram with comments about Hadid, also 24, after Brown shared a photo from Variety‘s Power of Young Hollywood event on Wednesday, August 7, via Instagram.

“Lookin better than GIGI sista 🔥,” one person commented.

A second person wrote, “Honestly you’re hotter than GiGi I said it. I love her but WOW😍.”

“Gigi could never,” a third user replied.

Brown took to her Instagram Story to seemingly address the activity on her post.

“I am forever so thankful for the love and support you all show me,” she wrote on Wednesday evening. ”However, supporting me doesn’t mean you have to compare me to anyone else. I want to make sure that we are all remembering to uplift other women and not tear them down. XOXO, Han.”

Brown broke things off with Cameron during the Bachelorette finale, which aired on July 30, to pursue a relationship with Jed Wyatt. After learning that the aspiring country singer secretly had a girlfriend before he joined the ABC series, however, the former pageant queen called off their engagement. During the live reunion special, Brown asked Cameron to get a drink with her. Two days later, Us Weekly exclusively revealed the pair’s date happened in the Los Angeles area.

Cameron was then spotted with Hadid in Brooklyn on Sunday, August 4, Three days days after the general contractor spent the night with Brown. He and the Victoria’s Secret model stepped out for the second time in New York City on Monday, August 5, at Frames Bowling Lounge.

Brown spoke candidly about the situation on Rachel Lindsay and Ali Fedotowsky’s “Bachelor Happy Hour” podcast, released on Wednesday, August 7, admitting she had “beef” with Cameron for stepping out with Hadid in a public way.

“The thing is … We are not dating dating, at all, we hung out, but we also had conversations of both like knowing that there’s still something there,” she explained. “And when you are in the public eye, you do just have to be respectful of each other. Yeah, I wish I would’ve got a little bit more than two days. But, you know, it is OK.”

