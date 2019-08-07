



If she could turn back time. Hannah Brown admitted she was upset after Tyler Cameron was spotted out with Gigi Hadid days after the Bachelorette season 15 stars’ date.

“He has every right to do whatever he wants because we were just, you know, hanging out, seeing where it goes. And I am completely fine with that,” Brown, 24, began on Rachel Lindsay and Ali Fedotowsky’s “Bachelor Happy Hour” podcast, published on Wednesday, August 7. ”It was a little confusing but, um, he can do whatever he wants to and I know that I can too. And I am going to continue going onward and upward and I just think that I’ve made it very clear.”

Brown broke things off with Cameron, 26, during the finale of The Bachelorette, which aired on July 30. After learning that winner Jed Wyatt wasn’t completely honest about his relationship before he joined the show, however, the former Miss Alabama asked Cameron to get a drink during the live reunion special. Two days later, Us Weekly exclusively revealed that the duo went out — and he spent the night at her West Hollywood apartment.

Cameron then jetted off to New York City and met up with Hadid, 24, at Dumbo House in Brooklyn on Sunday, August 4. The following day, the pair were seen together again for a night of bowling and karaoke at Frames Bowling Lounge.

Despite how things have played out so far, Brown told Lindsay and Fedotowsky that she has “no shame in saying [she] had feelings” for Cameron.

“I totally still have feelings but, at the same time, I am not tied to any man or tied to Tyler and I’m not going to be,” she explained.

After Lindsay, however, said she had “beef” with Cameron for stepping out with Hadid in “such a public way,” Brown agreed.

“I think that’s my beef with it too,” the former pageant queen said. “And the thing is … We are not dating dating, at all, we hung out, but we also had conversations of both like knowing that there’s still something there. And when you are in the public eye, you do just have to be respectful of each other. Yeah, I wish I would’ve got a little bit more than two days. But, you know, it is OK.”

Cameron and Hadid have yet to publicly comment on their romance.

