



Forget love triangles, Tyler Cameron has bigger things to deal with. The Bachelorette season 15 runner-up was a no-show at court in Florida on Tuesday, August 6.

According to court records obtained by the Sun-Sentinel, the 26-year-old was scheduled to appear at the Palm Beach County courthouse on Tuesday regarding his involvement in a May car accident.

Cameron was cited for careless driving and fined $166 after he rear-ended a 2014 Ford F1-50 King Ranch with his 2005 Ford Excursion in his hometown of Jupiter, Florida, on May 21. The accident also caused the pickup truck to crash into a third vehicle driven by a pregnant woman.

In addition to the initial careless driving ticket, Cameron was ordered to pay an additional $60 fine and $106 in court fees on Tuesday, the Sun-Sentinel reports. The ABC personality is also expected to complete a mandatory eight-hour driving school course by November 4.

It’s unclear when Cameron plans to head back to Florida. The general contractor initially spent time in Los Angeles with Bachelorette Hannah Brown after the season 15 finale aired on July 30.

While the pageant queen, 24, didn’t give Cameron her final rose, Brown asked him out on a date during the live reunion after discovering that winner Jed Wyatt had a girlfriend before he joined the cast of the ABC dating series.

Days after Us Weekly broke the news that Brown and Cameron went out for a drink — and he spent the night at her apartment — Cameron was spotted out with Gigi Hadid in New York City. A source confirmed to Us that the pair headed back to the supermodel’s apartment following their date at Dumbo House in Brooklyn on Sunday, August 4.

The next day, Cameron and Hadid stepped out at Frames Bowling Lounge in NYC for an evening of bowling and karaoke with the Tommy Hilfiger designer’s pals. According to an insider, the twosome “looked like two people on date” during the Monday, August 5, outing.

“Tyler and Gigi were laughing together and she would touch his arm while she was laughing,” the insider said. “Tyler and Gigi looked flirty the entire night and they were clearly focused on one another.”

Brown, for her part, confirmed her single status to Us on Monday. Later that night, the Alabama native declined to comment on Cameron and Hadid’s romance, quoting Ariana Grande when asked by Us about their relationship: “Thank you, next.”

For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on Youtube!