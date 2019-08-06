



Onward and upward! The Bachelorette alum Hannah Brown isn’t losing sleep over her ex Tyler Cameron’s rumored fling with Gigi Hadid.

“I’m not going to talk about Tyler or any of that stuff. Thank you, next,” the former Miss Alabama USA, 24, told Us Weekly exclusively, quoting an Ariana Grande lyric, when asked about the speculation at the ABC All-Star Party on Monday, August 5.

“All the guys on my season, I wish them the best in life,” she continued. “I wish them happiness.”

Brown seemed carefree while attending the party at Soho House in West Hollywood during the Television Critics Association Summer Press Tour. She spent much of the evening drinking wine and chatting with Bachelor in Paradise’s Krystal Nielson and Grand Hotel’s Lincoln Younes. Later on, she danced with Anthony Anderson and the child actors from Mixed-ish, which she documented on her Instagram Stories.

Fans have been championing ABC to bring back the Alabama native for another season of The Bachelorette since she called off her engagement to Jed Wyatt, but she is still weighing her options.

“I really like the life I’m living right now, so I don’t think I need a second chance,” she told Us on Monday. “I think that I’m learning and growing. I’m a 24-year-old girl just figuring out life. I really learned a lot from being on The Bachelor and The Bachelorette, but as far as looking toward thinking about being the Bachelorette again right now, I can’t really think about that just yet. I know it’s a great experience for me, but I’m looking forward to different opportunities for my future.”

Brown named former Bachelorettes Kaitlyn Bristowe and JoJo Fletcher as some of the “great role models” whom she would “love to get more insight from” now that her journey has come to an end.

After calling it quits with Wyatt, Brown asked Cameron, 26, out for drinks on the July 30 finale of the ABC reality dating series. The general contractor slept over her place in Los Angeles on Thursday, August 1, but he made headlines three days later for going on a date with Hadid, 24.

Cameron and the supermodel got dinner and drinks at Dumbo House in Brooklyn on Sunday, August 4, before heading back to her apartment in the NoHo neighborhood of New York City. They reportedly went on a second date the next night at a bowling alley with friends.

With reporting by Amanda Champagne and Emily Longeretta

