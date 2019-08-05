



The supermodel, 24, and Cameron, 26, who’s also a model, were spotted at exclusive private club Soho House in Brooklyn according to social media posts.

The sighting came two days after Cameron was spotted leaving the Alabama native’s L.A. home on Friday, August 2, after the Bachelorette invited him over to her house for drinks.

“He spent the night,” a source told Us Weekly. “He went to her house and stayed there and left in the morning.”

The former pageant queen invited her ex out earlier this week on the Bachelorette live finale on Tuesday, July 30, after breaking off her engagement to season 15 winner Jed Wyatt.

Cameron and Hadid, who split with Zayn Malik earlier this year, sparked dating speculation when they began following each other on Instagram at the end of July before the finale aired.

Twitter was understandably aflutter on Sunday night when news of their date surfaced.

“I have so many emotions right now,” one fan wrote.

“Tyler just spent the night with Hannah and is now supposedly on a date with Gigi Hadid in New York. WHAT DID WE DO TO DESERVE THIS LEVEL OF MESSY ENTERTAINMENT LESS THEN A WEEK POST SHOW,” one fan tweeted, adding, “(but also like, Team Hannah all the way).”

“Maybe he and Hannah agreed to date around. It’s not a big deal yet,” another suggested. “If there are pictures of Tyler and Gigi outside of Her apartment tomorrow morning then we’ll have something to discuss.”

Brown spent a relatively quiet weekend after her big week and lamented on Saturday, August 3, that she had to massage her own shoulders instead of having someone else to do it for her.

“I now have to give myself my massages,” the 24-year-old joked in an Instagram Story as she worked on a knot on her back with a massage tool. “Dummy. It’s not as fun,” she added, captioning the video, “What even is this torture contraption?” In the next video, she wrote, “Independent woman,” in a text bubble above her head.

She attended ABC’s CMA Fest on Sunday night.

For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on Youtube!