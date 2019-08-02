



After calling off her engagement to Jed Wyatt, The Bachelorette’s Hannah Brown asked Tyler Cameron if he wanted to “go for a drink and just hang out” — and, after two days of anticipation, they did just that!

A source tells Us Weekly exclusively that Hannah, 24, invited Tyler, 26, over to her place in the Los Angeles area — where she has been doing post-finale press — on Thursday, August 1.

The Alabama native broke up with the general contractor on the Tuesday, July 30, season 15 finale of The Bachelorette right before he was about to propose in Greece. She then gave her final rose to Jed, 25, only to break off their engagement weeks later after hearing conflicting stories about the singer-songwriter’s past relationship. The drama played out on Tuesday’s episode, which ended with Hannah asking out Tyler.

“I grew, I became a lot stronger of a woman through all I went through,” the former beauty pageant queen said on Jimmy Kimmel Live! later that day. “[Tyler] is pretty great.”

The Jupiter, Florida, native, for his part, went on “The Viall Files” podcast, where he said that he and Hannah plan to take things “one day at a time.”

“We went through a whole lot together. You know, that was a crazy journey to share and experience with somebody,” he said on Tuesday. “I value and cherish our relationship and our friendship, and that’s something I don’t wanna just cut off cold turkey because it didn’t work out. … [She’s] someone I would hope to have a drink with and see what happens.”

The next day, Tyler said on “The Ben and Ashley I Almost Famous Podcast” that he and Hannah “don’t need to put any pressure” on their relationship now that they are “away from the cameras.”

The pair have also gushed over each other on Instagram since the finale. Tyler called himself Hannah’s “biggest fan” on Wednesday, July 31, writing, “This journey with you is something that I will always cherish. I am so grateful for all the experiences that we shared together. You taught me so much about myself and pushed me to be a better man. I learned so much from you and so did the rest of Bachelor Nation. You were what we all needed as a lead. You showed strength and grace in the most beautiful way. You kept it real and gave us all of you. As one chapter closes, another one begins. The world is yours girl! Excited to see what you do with it. Looking forward to that drink.”

The Bachelor alum, for her part, then teased her 2.1 million Instagram followers, “To your burning questions: Yes, the drink is happening. No, you’re not invited.”

“I’m really appreciative that Tyler has always had my back and supported me through all my decisions,” she continued. “He constantly encourages me to lean into the strong woman that I am. He’s a really good man, and I’m going to be his biggest fan in whatever makes him the happiest. roll tide.”

