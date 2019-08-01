



Like the rest of Bachelor Nation, Tyler Cameron was shocked to hear that Jed Wyatt had a girlfriend back home before joining the season 15 cast of The Bachelorette to vie for Hannah Brown’s heart.

“I was disappointed,” the general contractor, 26, admitted on “The Ben and Ashley I Almost Famous Podcast” on Wednesday, July 31. “When it got down to me, Peter [Weber] and Jed, I thought that any way she goes, she’s gonna be in good hands. [When] you truly care and love for somebody, you want them to be happy, and [I thought] wherever she goes, she was gonna be happy, and I felt like they would be able to take care of her. And just to see all that go down the way it did is just truly disappointing.”

Tyler noted that Jed, 25, “had his chances to make things right — or to at least explain to her what’s going on and come clean — and it didn’t happen that way.”

“That girl deserves the world, and I just hated [to see it],” he said. “My heart ached for her to see her go through that because I wanted her to be the happiest person ever. She went through some tough times.”

Hannah, 24, gave Jed her final rose in Greece on the Tuesday, July 30, finale of the ABC reality dating series, making fan favorite Tyler the runner-up. After the newly engaged couple returned to the U.S., the former Miss Alabama USA read a magazine article that claimed the singer-songwriter had been in a four-month relationship with fellow musician Haley Stevens when he signed up for the show.

Hannah confronted Jed, who gave her a different story and alleged that there was never “a label” on his relationship with Haley. Hannah later broke off her engagement to the Tennessee resident over the phone.

Tyler said on Wednesday’s podcast episode that he “was very close with Jed in the house,” and believes Jed “had genuinely serious feelings” for Hannah.

“I just think that when he got home, he could’ve handled things with his ex better and he could’ve handled things with Hannah better and communicated things a lot better than he did,” the Jupiter, Florida, native acknowledged. “It sucks that Hannah had to go through this and how the season had to end, but Hannah is going to come out on top. I mean, she killed it last night. She’s amazing, and she’s so powerful. The world is hers. She can do whatever she wants. Whatever she wants to do, she’s gonna crush it.”

At the end of the finale, Hannah reunited with Tyler and asked him out for a drink. He said on the podcast that they “don’t need to put any pressure” on their relationship now that they are “away from the cameras.” He also assured listeners that he does not harbor any resentment toward the Alabama native for choosing Jed over him.

