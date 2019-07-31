



Telling all. After newly single Hannah Brown asked out Tyler Cameron during the Bachelorette’s two-part season finale, the runner-up said that their post-show reconciliation was “inevitable.”

“I think that we just both needed to have that time to talk and, you know, just see each other and be there for each other,” Cameron, 26, said on Nick Viall’s “Viall Files” podcast on Tuesday, July 30. “I think we have a great relationship, you know, and friendship, and that’s something that doesn’t need to be cut off because that didn’t work out. I think that’s immature.”

Brown, 24, opted to make a “bold” gesture when she suggested that the pair “go for a drink” on live TV Tuesday. The 26-year-old Florida native, for his part, said he “would love to.”

During his “Viall Files” appearance, Cameron shared his enthusiasm to reconnect with Brown over drinks. However, he noted that there is “no pressure for anything” to happen between them and added that he aimed to take things “one day at a time.”

“We went through a whole lot together. You know, that was a crazy journey to share and experience with somebody,” Cameron continued. “And I value and cherish our relationship and our friendship and that’s something I don’t wanna just cut off cold turkey because it didn’t work out. … [She’s] someone I would hope to have a drink with and see what happens and take it one step at a time.”

It was revealed in the second half of the two-night finale that Brown called off her engagement to Jed Wyatt after she discovered he was in a relationship with his now-ex-girlfriend Haley Stevens when he joined the show.

Cameron, meanwhile, has become a fan favorite during his run on season 15 of The Bachelorette. His popularity has also made him a frontrunner to be the next Bachelor, alongside his former castmates Mike Johnson and Peter Weber. However, if things work out between Cameron and Brown, it could affect his chances at being the show’s next lead.

After the final rose, the former pageant queen opened up about the possibility of Cameron becoming the Bachelor during an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Tuesday. She said “we’ll see” how things go after they grab drinks.

“It’s so weird picking the Bachelor from my ex-boyfriends,” she told host Jimmy Kimmel. “I thought Peter was really great. Mike is great. I want them to have happiness, so maybe it will work out better for them than it did for me!”

Kimmel then asked Brown whether she wishes she chose Cameron instead of Wyatt. “I don’t want to say I regret it, but [Tyler] is pretty great,” she replied.

