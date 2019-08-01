



His side of the story. The Bachelorette star Jed Wyatt discussed his breakup with Hannah Brown as well as his past relationship with Haley Stevens during a candid interview on Good Morning America.

“I was really overwhelmed with how much I actually did fall in love with [Hannah],” the singer-songwriter, 25, said on Thursday, August 1. “I was fearful to lose her, and I was acting, really, more out of fear than my actual love for her. That’s my mistake, but that’s kind of what happened.”

Jed raised eyebrows during season 15 after Haley came forward in multiple interviews in June to reveal that they had been in a four-month relationship when he joined the cast of the ABC reality dating series. Hannah confronted her fiancé about it, circling details in a magazine article that didn’t add up with what he had told her. Ultimately, she decided to call off their engagement over the phone.

“We had discussed that situation prior to the article and then we discussed it the day before the article came out,” the Nashville resident said on GMA. “We had touched a lot of bases on it, but still, you know, I was fearful and held out on some of the details that in turn caused us to end.”

Hannah, 24, and Jed came face-to-face for the first time since their breakup when he joined her on the couch during the season finale on Tuesday, July 30. He apologized “from the bottom of my heart” to her friends, both of their families and Bachelor Nation, to which the former Miss Alabama USA responded, “I just hope that from this you will be honest and learn and grow into the man that I do believe that you can be for whoever in your future.”

When asked on Thursday whether he had to do some soul-searching before his public apology, Jed replied, “I knew how sorry I was, I knew how much I loved her and how her happiness was in my best interest. And, you know, it would have been easy to turn away and not even show up to After the Final Rose. I just wanted to be there for her so that she could have her closure and so that, not only in her eyes, but in the eyes of everyone else, let everyone know that I am sorry.”

Despite the drama, the “Vacation” crooner said that he hopes to reconnect with Hannah “in some way” now that they are “on decent terms with each other” again. “We can still be friends, I hope, and that’s all I could ask for,” he added.

Jed went on to call Hannah’s runner-up, Tyler Cameron, whom she asked out on a date during the finale, “a great guy.” If she and Tyler, 26, end up together, Jed said, “I support that.”

For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on Youtube!