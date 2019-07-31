



After the emotional Bachelorette finale, Hannah Brown headed on Jimmy Kimmel Live! to answer even more tough questions. Jimmy Kimmel immediately grilled the Bachelorette, 24, about asking out Tyler Cameron in the final moments of the Tuesday, July 30, finale.

“We’ll see where the drinks go,” Brown said after admitting she hopes Cameron doesn’t get named the next Bachelor. “I became a lot stronger of a woman throughout all I went through, so I don’t want to say I regret it. But he is pretty great.”

During the finale, Brown broke up with Cameron, choosing Jed Wyatt. Wyatt proposed, and the couple began their engaged life together. However, it was cut short after Brown found out about his ex-girlfriend, Haley Stevens, who he was still dating when he left for The Bachelorette. Brown broke down in tears and took her ring off, ending the engagement; when she faced him on the live show, she told Jed her feelings for him had changed.

Despite everything they had been through, the former pageant queen told the late-night host that she didn’t want the world to “hate” the Nashville singer. However, it’s safe to say her parents were not a fan of his when they met him during part one of the finale on Monday, July 29.

“I called my mom the other day to tell her some news. [She replied], ‘Don’t tell me you’re back with that boy!’ My dad goes ‘Oh hell no!,'” she revealed to Kimmel with a laugh, before adding what she told her parents: “Don’t worry!”

Her family did, however, like Cameron, 26, when they met him. And it seems like Brown is now seeing why. “That relationship, our relationship, was real to me, and special and everything I said, I meant and I felt. It didn’t just go away,” she told the contractor during Tuesday’s live show. “I’ve always said, ‘Yeah, I want somebody to be bold.’ I’m bold, and I make bold moves … and you’re an incredible guy and I’m a single girl!”

For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on Youtube!