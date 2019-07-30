Hannah Brown got vulnerable about the allegations surrounding her season of The Bachelorette during the Monday, July 29, finale.

“Since that last day in Greece, the past couple of months have been really tough and emotional,” Hannah explained to the live audience about her life since taping the finale. “I know there are a lot of rumors out there, and honestly, tomorrow night, I don’t know what’s gonna happen. But I have a lot of questions that need to be answered, so hope I’ll be able to do that.”

Earlier in the episode, Hannah gave roses to Jed Wyatt and Tyler Cameron, making Peter Weber odd man out. He tried to hold it together as Hannah acknowledged that their relationship had always been easy. Peter said he had no regrets and broke down in tears when Hannah hugged him goodbye. He admitted to the cameras that he was blindsided by the breakup but he was not mad at her.

Peter and Hannah saw each other for the since their split during the live portion of the finale. She told him that she wished he’d confessed his feelings for her sooner; his reluctance scared her and held her back emotionally. She knew his love for her was real, though.

Hannah then dropped a bombshell, admitting that she and Peter actually had sex in the fantasy suite windmill four times — not two. Chris Harrison saluted him as Peter assured Hannah that Jesus still loves both of them.

In Greece, Hannah’s final two met her family. Her parents loved Tyler and had no doubt about his sincerity when it came to his feelings. Hannah, who said she could see herself getting engaged to him, told Tyler that she was falling in love with him, and she confessed to the cameras that she was surprised by her fondness for him.

Hannah’s parents — who, by the way, were adamant that members of their family only get married once — were not as impressed by Jed. They questioned how he would financially support Hannah and whether his musician lifestyle was best for her. Jed thought her parents believed he was not good enough for their daughter, while Hannah grew frustrated by their reactions.

Hannah expressed to Jed that she was more confused about her final decision after Tyler met her family. She wanted to be 100 percent sure that she made the right choice, while Jed tried to reassure her of their connection.

The Alabama native seemed more positive than ever in her romance with Tyler after their final date together. The two talked about their future, and she mentioned that their relationship felt “right.”

Hannah’s date with Jed was not as smooth. She became nauseous as the pair rode on a boat over rocky waters and feared having to potentially break his heart if she chose Tyler. Hannah wondered if she even had the clarity to choose.

Part 2 of the Bachelorette finale airs on ABC Tuesday, July 30, at 8 p.m. ET.

