



Giving credit where credit is due. Ali Fedotowsky praised Bachelorette star Hannah Brown for choosing strong contenders for her final three, with Tyler Cameron, Jed Wyatt and Peter Weber.

“I am so obsessed with her top three. I think she has, like, one of the best top threes ever,” the season 6 Bachelorette, 34, told Us Weekly at the Hallmark Channel and Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Summer 2019 TCA Press Tour event. “So, good for Hannah for picking such great guys. Well, I guess except Luke [Parker].”

The former E! News correspondent continued by noting how Brown, 24, “had such a strong relationship with Jed from the beginning that it feels like it’s going to be Jed in the end.” However, she then hilariously weighed in on suitor Tyler’s odds after he and model Gigi Hadid began following each other on social media.

“Tyler is just so hot, but I heard him and Gigi Hadid are following each other on Twitter now, which basically means if Gigi wants him, he’s not going to be the Bachelor,” she added. “Gigi is going to get that man. Can you imagine what a hot couple they would make? It’s like, that’s not fair. Two people that good looking shouldn’t be able to, like, make babies!”

In 2010, Fedotowsky starred on the Bachelorette after eliminating herself from Jake Pavelka’s season of The Bachelor. While she accepted Roberto Martinez’s proposal during her season finale, they ended their engagement in November 2011.

Fedotowsky later found love with radio and TV host Kevin Manno, whom she married in March 2017. They share daughter Molly, 3, and son Riley, 14 months.

The 1st Look host revealed to Entertainment Tonight on Sunday, July 28, that she got an early look at Brown’s two-part finale. She stated that the conclusion is more dramatic than how Colton Underwood’s turn as Bachelor wrapped in March. She even teased that the season “does not end the way it normally does.”

“It’s going to be good,” she shared with ET. “I think Hannah’s grown a lot this season. She’s young; I was very young when I was the Bachelorette. I made some questionable choices or did some questionable things.”

The Bachelorette’s two-night finale airs on ABC Monday, July 29, and Tuesday, July 30, at 8 p.m. ET.

With reporting by Amanda Champagne

For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on Youtube!