



In the Bachelorette season 15 finale on Tuesday, July 30, Hannah Brown let runner-up Tyler Cameron down easy, opting to pursue a happily-ever-after with Jed Wyatt instead. And Twitter wasn’t having it.

“Hannah might be the dumbest person in the world,” one viewer tweeted. Another wrote, “What the hell Hannah??? … Tyler is like the best man for you.”

The decision was an excruciating one for Miss Alabama USA 2018. “I have been falling in love with both Tyler and Jed through this,” she said in the finale. “I don’t know how to tell somebody today that they’re not enough, because that’s not true. The man that I have to end things with today is not going to expect it.”

After Tyler got to the proposal site, he started singing the 24-year-old’s praises. “Hannah Brown, from the moment I met you, you’ve captivated my soul,” he told her. “I always knew the man I wanted to be. … It took you to push me to get there.”

But when Hannah interrupted him, Tyler, 26, knew the score. “This isn’t it,” he said, realizing her decision.

“I am so lucky to be loved by you, and to feel that,” Hannah told him. “You have supported me. You have been so sweet and strong for me and done everything that I’ve asked and more and loved me so much … When I told you I was falling in love with you, I mean it. But I love someone else.”

And even though Tyler was heartbroken, he still wished Hannah good luck with Wyatt, 25. “I thought this was it,” he says as he’s chauffeured away. “It feels like a million uppercuts.”

The split hit Hannah hard too. “I hope Tyler forgives me and knows how much he allowed me to be myself,” she says afterward.

Scroll down for more Twitter reactions to the brutal breakup.

Hannah- you deserve a lifetime of misery for letting #tyler go home #TheBacheloretteFinale — Marley Glusenkamp (@mpglusenkamp) July 31, 2019

None of us wanted to see #Tyler get out of that van first #TheBachelorette — Rose Buddin (@itsrosebuddin) July 31, 2019

Hannah might be the dumbest person in the world #bachelorette — Morgan•Elizabeth🌻 (@Morgan_Loftin) July 31, 2019

I AM MADDD RN !!!! #bachelorette — rachel 🦋 (@rachelgarinnn) July 31, 2019

What the hell Hannah??? #bachelorette Tyler is like the best man for you. Wow what an ending… — mae 🙃 (@maetirol) July 31, 2019

