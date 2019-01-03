Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik Split Again: ‘They’re Done’

It’s over for Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik. After weeks of speculation, multiple sources tell Us Weekly exclusively that the couple have, once again, called it quits.

“They’re done,” one source explains. “They could get back together, but it’s over for now.”

A second source adds that the 23-year-old model “tried hard to make it work,” but the former One Direction member, 25, has “a lot of his own issues that she couldn’t help him get through.”

“She cut herself off from all her friends every time they were together,” the second source tells Us. “She focused all her time and energy on him, but it just got to be too much.”

Hadid and Mailk, who were first linked in November 2015, split for the first time in March after two years of dating. They announced their breakup in lengthy statements on social media at the time. Less than two months later, however, the pair were spotted packing on the PDA in New York City.

An insider previously told Us that Hadid and Malik’s relationship “has been very intense” since they reconnected in April.

“She’s really turned into a recluse and has been spending all of her time with him,” the insider noted. “It’s kind of a young love relationship where they’re so infatuated with each other and no one else exists at the moment.”

Speculation surfaced last month that Hadid and Malik split after they did not share any photos of each other over the holidays. The Victoria’s Secret model, who spent New Year’s Eve at pal Taylor Swift’s party sans the “Pillowtalk” singer, also shared a cryptic message on December 14, which had fans questioning her relationship status.”

“I do not owe you myself. I do not owe you any information about me beyond what i choose for you to know,” the quote she retweeted from Kehlani read. “I do not owe you strength when i am weak. I do not owe you answers just because you ask.”

With reporting by Jennifer Peros and Brody Brown

